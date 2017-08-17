IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC: UAMM) today announces the introduction of its new online cannabis advertising portal. Specifically targeted to the cannabis market, the content rich website is designed to facilitate the industry with a user friendly platform offering services related to medical and recreational cannabis.

While the basic services of the portal will be free of charge, the website is ultimately positioned to capture a substantial number of users who by placing product and service ads, strengthen the platform with a broad range of content and support the overall cannabis friendly community.

Set up like Craigslist, the Company will build its user base on free advertising with a strategy in place to incorporate fee based premium services. Paid advertisement will ultimately provide vendors with premium services including highlighted classified advertisements and enhanced banner ad placement.

On the commercial front, the Company has been experiencing healthy on-going sales of its indoor turn-key grow stations and related equipment. Advancements continue also on the development and sourcing of top-quality cannabidiol (CBD) health and wellness related products. In consideration of progress in this sector, management anticipates the unveiling of its CBD product line and the launch of its website in advance of the quarter's end.

"This is a pivotal time for our company. The business potential leading to and beyond California legalization is very promising. We look forward with great anticipation to being able to expand our overall presence in the burgeoning cannabis sector," commented Thu Pham, Chief Executive Officer.

The size of the market for cannabis in California is projected to be $6 billion by 2020. With federal legalization the national market is projected to reach $50B by 2026.

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc., a former media company, has entered the cannabis industry with its offering of turnkey indoor grow stations and LED lights. Products and services related to the industry will also be made available through its upcoming revamped websites, cannaxa.com and cannamedi.com.

For more information, please visit http://www.uammedia.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uammedia.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control. UA Multimedia, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

