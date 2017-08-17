Big Data and Cloud Computing Report Package 2017-2022: Big Data Market: Business Case & Cloud Computing Services, Platforms, Infrastructure and Everything as a Service

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Big Data and Cloud Computing Solutions: Market Outlook for Services, Software, Platforms, and Infrastructure 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry with forecasting from 2017 to 2022. This research also evaluates the global cloud computing marketplace including centralized and distributed services, platforms, and infrastructure. The research also analyzes the market for cloud computing as a service across major industry verticals as well as carrier cloud services and market opportunities for cloud support of IoT networks and associated apps and services. It includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned from 2017 - 2022.

The management of unstructured data (e.g. Big Data), the leveraging of analytics tools to derive value, and the integration between Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise operational technology are key focus areas for large companies across virtually every industry vertical. A new data economy is developing in which the data associated with corporate products and services becomes almost as value as the company offerings themselves. New models are emerging to reduce friction across the value chain including enhanced Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) offerings. BDaaS is anticipated to make cross-industry, cross-company, and even cross-competitor data exchange a reality that adds value across the ecosystem with minimized security and privacy concerns.



Cloud Computing technology and the as a service business model is transforming Services, Platforms, and Infrastructure for the entire ICT ecosystem. With the Everything as a Service (XaaS) model, leading apps such as Business Process, Communications, and Commerce/Payments may all be offered in a manner in which risk and CapEx are minimized while OpEx is logically scaled to business outcomes. Distributed Cloud Computing is becoming increasingly important in both fixed and wireless networks. Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in particular is anticipated to become a critically important aspect of Communication Service Provider operations.



Target Audience:

IoT companies

Cloud SPI companies

Network service providers

API management companies

SDN and virtualization vendors

Systems integration companies

Big Data and Analytics companies

IT, data center, and CDN companies

Fixed and wireless infrastructure providers

Key Topics Covered:

The Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Background



2 Executive Summary



3 Big Data Technology and Business Case



4 Key Sectors for Big Data



5 The Big Data Value Chain



6 Big Data Analytics



7 Standardization and Regulatory Initiatives



8 Global Markets and Forecasts for Big Data



9 Key Players in the Big Data Market



10 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Data



Cloud Computing Services, Platforms, Infrastructure and Everything as a Service 2017 - 2022



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Cloud Computing Technology and Markets



4 Global Cloud Computing Market Outlook



5 Cloud Services in IoT



6 Carrier Cloud Services



7 Important Cloud Computing Industry Developments



8 Appendix: Fundamentals of Cloud Computing



9 Appendix: MEC Technology and Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gddfsb/big_data_and

