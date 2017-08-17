Billion Dollar Global Telemedicine Market Meeting Rising Demand for Centralization in Healthcare Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Grand View Research, the global telemedicine market is expected to reach USD 113.1 billion by 2025. Key drivers of the market include increasing incidences of chronic conditions and rising demand for self-care. Furthermore, enhancing application of Internet, virtual medicine and rising demand for centralization of healthcare are expected to save on cost incurred, which is one of the critical success factors attributing for the growth of telemedicine market. Active companies in the Healthcare industry with developments this week include: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT), Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH), Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND), Almost Family Inc. (NASDAQ: AFAM), Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC).

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT.V), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce the go-live of remote patient monitoring, care coordination and telemedicine platform with their Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance, LLC (RGVHA) in McAllen, Texas. The Company has begun enrolling the first of RGVHA's >30,000 Primary Care patients. The Company expects to add >500 patients to the platform each month going forward, generating over $20 Million USD in recurring annual revenue at full deployment. Read this full release and recent news releases for Reliq Health Technologies at http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/rqhtf.html

"We are excited to be working with Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance (RGVHA) to support care coordination across multiple clinical settings, improving health outcomes and reducing the cost of care delivery for their patients," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "Reliq's remote patient monitoring system quickly and easily collects comprehensive health data from patients in their own homes. Our secure, cloud-based care collaboration platform provides the clinical care team, patient and family members with real-time access to patient health information including trends over time. This helps the care team toidentify patients whose condition is becoming unstable and intervene early, before a serious complication develops requiring an ER visit or hospital admission. The care coordination portal allows patients and their loved ones to clearly see how compliance with prescribed medication and lifestyle changes affect the patient's health, improving patient engagement and patient- and family-reported satisfaction."

"Our mission at Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance is to provide better, more efficient care for our patients as an Accountable Care Organization," said Dr. Luis Delgado, Jr., President. "We are excited to be working with Reliq Health to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care, and that we as their physicians are alerted immediately when patients need additional attention. This is critical to reducing hospital readmissions, ensuring patients successfully transition home after a hospital stay, and preventing medication confusion for complex patients. Reliq's telemedicine platform will allow us to provide patients who are not able to travel to appointments with secure video consults in the comfort of their own homes, improving access to care for patients in remote and rural communities."

In other Healthcare Industry developments:

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) closed up slightly on Wednesday with over 4 million shares traded by the market close. Community Health Systems reported at the beginning of August financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. Highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017 included: Net operating revenues totaled $4.144 billion. - Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. common stockholders was $(137) million, or $(1.22) per share (diluted), compared with net loss of $(1.432) billion, or $(12.91) per share (diluted) for the same period in 2016. - Adjusted EBITDA was $435 million. - Loss from continuing operations attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. common stockholders was $(1.17) per share (diluted). Read the full report at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/community-health-systems-inc-announces-201500224.html

Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND) closed down slightly on Wednesday at $7.25 trading over 1.3 Million shares by the market close. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. ("Kindred") (KND) earlier this month announced plans to convert Kindred Hospital Indianapolis South, an existing 60-bed long-term acute care ("LTAC") hospital, into a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in partnership with Community Health Network. The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will care for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, injury to the brain or spinal cord, and other long-term illnesses or injuries. The hospital will feature specialized clinical programs including a dedicated brain injury unit for patients suffering from trauma-related neurological conditions. Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of the new hospital.

Almost Family Inc. (NASDAQ: AFAM) closed up 2.28% on Wednesday at $49.25 after opening at $48.15 as trading began in the morning. The company recently announced second-quarter net income of $4.8 million. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share. The provider of home health nursing, rehabilitation and personal-care services posted revenue of $200.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.2 million. Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/almost-family-meets-2q-profit-134129875.html

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) recently called for the redemption of the entire $250 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 8% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "Notes"), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of November 6, 2001 (the "Base Indenture"), by and between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as successor trustee to The Bank of New York, as supplemented by the Twelfth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of August 17, 2010, thereto (the "Supplemental Indenture" and, together with the Base Indenture, the "Indenture"). Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides technology-enabled performance improvement and health management solutions to hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, physician groups, self-insured organizations and health plans.

