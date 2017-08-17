

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rallied Thursday amid renewed concerns that President Donald Trump's pro-growth economic agenda will be derailed by political turmoil.



Trump has doubled-down on his assertion that counter-protesters share blame with neo-Nazis for the violence in Virginia last weekend. The president said there were some 'good people' marching among the neo-Nazis.



Gold was up $8.50 at $1291 an ounce. Stocks were set to fall this morning, giving gold a further boost thanks to its safe haven appeal.



Yesterday, the Federeal Reserve signalled its impatience with low inflation in the minutes of its most recent policy meeting.



The Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for August will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus was for 17.0, slightly down from 19.5 a month ago.



The Fed Reserve's Industrial Production for July will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, compared to 0.4 percent growth in the previous month.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce in Lubbock, Texas, with audience and media Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at a moderated Q&A session at an Edina Rotary Club event in Edina, Minnesota, with audience Q&A at 1.45 pm ET.



