Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021: Driven by the Emergence of Aqueous-Based AFES

The "Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of aqueous-based AFES. The currently used AFES for military vehicles are designed to respond quickly to internal fires and minimize crew injury by displacing oxygen from the crew compartment. The protection provided by these systems is short term, and they use fire extinguishing agents that release toxic by-products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing number of military vehicle modernization programs. Several existing military platforms have been deployed on the field for an extended time and need upgrading of associated weapons and support systems. As replacing the complete fleet of vehicles is expensive, countries opt for the integration of advanced systems in the existing ones. The focus of these modernizations is to increase the survivability of the soldiers and vehicles, and therefore, they also involve the integration of advanced AFES solutions.

Key vendors

Bulldog Direct

Halma

N2 TOWERS

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

Spectrex

Other prominent vendors

Fire Protection Technologies

General Dynamics

Marotta Control

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Platform



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



