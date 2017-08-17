Mobile Game Revenues Leading Billion Dollar Gaming Market

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to AmeriResearch.com , the global gaming market was valued at $99.0 billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a modest CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2024, culminating to global revenue of $162.8 billion by 2024. The rising popularity of mobile games which can translate into satisfying a wide spectrum of users is an industry trend catching attention of Wall Street.A new report from industry analyst DFC Intelligence found that mobile games revenue exceeded PC and console revenue for the first time ever in 2016.The emergence of mobile games has significantly lured a large number of users to play games on their devices significantly eliminating concerns related to contiguity and mobility. Gaming Companies in the market with developments and market performance of note include: Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU).

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM), a developer and publisher of mobile games on the iOS, Google Play and Amazon platforms, is pleased to announce that it launched Dice Mage 2 globally on August 10th, 2017. In order to bring Dice Mage 2 to mobile players worldwide, Tapinator partnered with developer Boarding Party Games of Vancouver, Canada. DM2 is a sequel to a hit role-playing game (RPG) with nearly 1 million players downloads. It features magical dice duels, accessible yet strategic combat and many mystical worlds to explore - all of which offers the perfect combination of skill and chance.Read this and more news for Tapinator at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/tapm.html.

Tapinator is pleased to report the following post-launch metrics:

- Over 400,000 player downloads in less than one week after global release

- Featured on Apple's iOS home page as a 'New Game We Love' along with a prized top banner in 147 countries, including the United States

- On iOS, reached #52 Top Grossing for Adventure Games in the United States

- On iOS, reached #82 Top Grossing for Role Playing Games in the United States

"We are almost one week into our global launch of Dice Mage 2 and we are super excited with the game's results so far. We have an average player review score of 4.5 stars (out of 5.0) with an overwhelming number of five star reviews. It is clear that players love the game. DM2 has been featured very prominently by the iOS App Store and has been awarded a rare top banner in numerous countries, including the United States. Finally, we have cracked the Top 100 Grossing charts for both the Adventure and Role Playing categories. We look forward to the next few weeks as Dice Mage 2 continues to grow on iOS and as we prepare for launch on the Google Play and Amazon platforms," said Tapinator CEO, Ilya Nikolayev.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) closed up slightly on Wednesday with over 4.5 million shares traded by the market close. The company recently announced Destiny 2's 2017 partnerships with global brand, Rockstar Energy Drink, as well as Pop-Tarts® toaster pastries. Partnering brands will feature their own custom-tailored offers to celebrate the Sept. 6 launch of Destiny 2 on PlayStation®4, and Xbox One (PlayStation®Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription, respectively, required for significant features), the sequel to the biggest new console video game franchise launch of all-time. For the first time, Destiny 2 will also be available for PC on October 24 via Battle.net®, Blizzard Entertainment's online gaming service.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) also closed up slightly on Wednesday trading over 2 million shares by the market close. Electronic Arts Inc. announced last week that the NBA LIVE 18 free demo* launch for all players with Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus accounts, August 11th on Xbox One and PlayStation® 4. In a franchise first, all progress and unlocked content coming out of the experience will carry over into the full game when it launches on September 15th. In addition, players who pre-order NBA LIVE 18 will get 33% off the retail price ($59.99) at participating retailers.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) closed up 1.50% on Wednesday with over 1.2 million shares traded on the day. The company recently announced that Strauss Zelnick, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, plans to present at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's website at http://ir.take2games.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at the same location.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) closed up slightly on Wednesday at $3.11 with over 2.3 millions shares traded by the market close. Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Gordon Ramsay DASH, Kendall & Kylie, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and Diner Dash. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide.

