Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - One World Minerals Inc. (CSE: OWM) ("OWM") announces the appointment of Michael Baybak and Company ("Baybak") as a Financial Advisor and a Sponsor of OWM. Baybak has sponsored both producing and junior companies with emphasis on the resource sector for financings ranging from US$2,000,000 to US$10,000,000. Baybak services include a diversified North American clientele of financial advisors and institutions.

OWM is also pleased to confirm that the drilling program on its Salar del Diablo Property is on time with field work starting on September 15, 2017 and drilling 15 holes on several targets scheduled for late October 2017. The program is estimated to cost US$700,000.

Andrea Diakow, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical disclosure as stated in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Minerals Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the OWM. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWM regarding the proposed exploration program. Although OWM believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWM can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWM disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to direr materially from the company's expectations include: (I) potential comments from regulators which may delay; (II) inability of OWM to execute its business plan and raise the financing required to implement the exploration program; and (III) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWM. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.