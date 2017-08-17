Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-17 14:48 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Litgrid invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on 25 August, 2017 at 10 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.



The webinar will be hosted by the Litgrid CEO Daivis Virbickas who will introduce the Company's performance and the financial results for first-half year of 2017.



After the presentation investors are welcomed to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until 24 August to simona.backiene@nasdaq.com



How to join the webinar?



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4924899882106098945



You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until 25 August at 9 am. Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.litgrid.eu and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.



What is webinar?



Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives give information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the board members of the Company.



Erika Brazaityte Communications manager Ph. +370 612 24034 Email: erika.brazaityte@litgrid.eu