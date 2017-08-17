HONG KONG, Aug 17, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Minsheng Education Group Company Limited ("Minsheng Education" or the "Group"; Stock code: 1569) has been selected as a constituent stock of 1) Hang Seng Composite Index and its subdivision of SmallCap Index, 2) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, 3) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, 4) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, and 5) Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index by the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, with effect on 4 September 2017.Minsheng Education has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 22 March, 2017. Nearly five months after listing, the Company was included in the Hang Seng Composite Index and the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index. As a company that has not yet been listed for more than six months and focuses on the higher education segment, Minsheng Education is gradually gaining more attentions and recognition from professional investors.Minsheng Education is one of the largest private providers of higher education in China. As at 30 June 2017, the Group operated four schools in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), namely Chongqing College of Humanities, Science and Technology, Pass College of Chongqing Technology and Business University, Chongqing Vocational College of Applied Technology and Inner Mongolia Fengzhou Vocational College (Qingcheng Branch). The Group has invested in Hong Kong Nang Yan College of Higher Education and Beacon International College in Singapore. In addition, the Group is establishing a new secondary vocational school and entrusted a public secondary vocational school in Shandong. The Group primarily offers formal higher education, including formal undergraduate education and junior college education.According to the scope requirement of southbound trading link of the Stock Connect Scheme, Minsheng Education will benefit from joining the scheme. The mainland investors will be able to trade the Company's stock through the Hong Kong stock through so as to further improve the Company's stock's trading volume and liquidity.Mr. Li Xuechun, Founder and Chairman of Minsheng Education, said, "We are honored to be included in the Hang Seng Composite Index and the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index. We believe that the inclusion will further facilitate the trading volume and liquidity of our stock, expand our existing shareholder base, and further enhance our recognition in the capital market. Looking forward, the Company will continue to expedite the progress of our school network expansion, to maintain a sustainable solid growth and profitability model so as to create greater value and returns for the shareholders."About Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (Stock code: 1569)Minsheng Education Group Company Limited has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 22 March 2017, is one of the largest private providers of higher education in China. As at 30 June 2017, the Group operated four schools in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), namely Chongqing College of Humanities, Science and Technology, Pass College of Chongqing Technology and Business University, Chongqing Vocational College of Applied Technology and Inner Mongolia Fengzhou Vocational College (Qingcheng Branch). The Group has invested in Hong Kong Nang Yan College of Higher Education and Beacon International College in Singapore. In addition, the Group is establishing a new secondary vocational school and entrusted a public secondary vocational school in Shandong. The Group primarily offers formal higher education, including formal undergraduate education and junior college education. For further details, please visit: http://www.minshengedu.comSource: Minsheng Education Group Company LimitedCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.