WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia-area saw a slightly slower rate of growth in the month of August, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.



The report said the Philly Fed Index edged down to 18.9 in August from 19.5 in July, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. The index has been expected to dip to 18.5.



