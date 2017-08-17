GRAND JUNCTION, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- The Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC), a national trade association representing health information exchanges (HIEs), today announced Kelly Hoover Thompson joined the organization as its new chief executive officer (CEO). This announcement follows a nationwide search for an executive capable of managing and guiding the rapidly growing organization and promoting effective health information exchange at the national level.

According to Dick Thompson, SHIEC board chair, "When people think of health information exchanges, they usually think about the technical aspects of the work. Technology is important, but it's only one piece needed to help solve a larger puzzle. Much of the work HIEs do within their local communities of trust involves addressing problems within 'people and process' domains, managing the practical realities of the technology implementations required to connect disparate systems together, advocating for the pragmatic interoperability standards needed for the future with federal, state and local legislators -- all while keeping their non-profit organizations running efficiently. Kelly understands this unique world and was tailor-made to serve as SHIEC's CEO. She has the technical, legal and operational skills necessary to convene and advocate for our HIE members' collective needs."

As SHIEC CEO, Hoover Thompson will be responsible for working collaboratively with the SHIEC board of directors to develop and actively advance an organizational strategy that ensures success of SHIEC and its members and subsequently operationalizes that strategy through the activities of the organization. She will elevate the awareness, stature, and perception of HIEs on the national healthcare landscape.

"HIEs are the vanguard of health IT implementation in the U.S.," said Hoover Thompson. "They're at the front of the pack when it's time to roll out new health data exchange technologies. As early movers, they're some of the first organizations impacted by new legislation from the federal and state governments. And they have the important role of serving as educator and collaborator with the health care organizations in their community, fostering health information exchange at the local level. I can't overstate the importance of the role SHIEC's HIE members perform in achieving nationwide interoperability. It's an honor to join the SHIEC team and to work with this vibrant community of active, engaged HIEs. I know together we will accomplish vital work in the dynamic health care continuum."

Hoover Thompson is an established health care leader capable of building relationships and navigating multiple perspectives to build consensus. Her focus on creating a culture of transparency and partnership drives her success in the organizations she leads.

As deputy secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Hoover Thompson crafted a long term care initiative to create a new partnership in care delivery and oversight. She introduced fresh approaches to recruitment and retention of the 300-person workforce to support a top-notch team entrusted with protecting patients in their most vulnerable moments in life. She also updated the health care facilities' regulations that dated back to the early 80s.

Under her leadership at the eHealth Partnership, the organization achieved statewide connectivity, offering electronic health information exchange in every county of the Commonwealth. The eHealth Partnership implemented the Public Health Gateway, developed patient care alerts, and they awarded millions of dollars to expand the exchange. Hoover Thompson led the integration of the public-private partnership into the Commonwealth's largest agency. She also co-founded and led the Commonwealth's Privacy and Security Practice Group, personally drafting the framework for a statewide privacy office.

Prior to her work on behalf of the Commonwealth, Hoover Thompson was a senior advocate of policy and regulatory matters for The Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania. In that role, she advised providers on health policy, regulatory and legislative matters. She established the annual organ and tissue donation hospital campaign and was a primary drafter of the Commonwealth's deemed status legislation, aimed at ensuring timely standards for health care facility oversight. Hoover Thompson was also a key leader in the development of the Commonwealth's standardized event reporting guidelines.

She has been recognized nationally for training nearly 100 of the Commonwealth's health care facility boards on good governance in quality and patient safety. For nearly a decade, she handled professional and general liability defense claims, including serving as statewide mediation coordinator for the Pennsylvania Insurance Department's Mcare Fund. She serves nationally and locally as a health policy and privacy advisor.

Hoover Thompson serves on the board of the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg and is the vice chair of the Pennsylvania eHealth Initiative. She holds an appointment to the Lower Swatara Township Civil Service Commission.

She holds a Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.

About SHIEC

SHIEC is the national trade association of health information exchanges (HIEs) and strategic business and technology partners. As the unbiased data trustees in their communities, the 50+ member HIE organizations manage and provide for the secure digital exchange of data by medical, behavioral, and social service providers to improve the health of the communities they serve. Collectively, SHIEC members serve more than 70% of the U.S. population.

For more information about SHIEC, visit info@strategichie.com and follow us on Twitter at @SHIEClive.

Contact



Ivy Eckerman

Spire Communications

(540) 373-2963

ieckerman@spirecomm.com



