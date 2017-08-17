DALLAS, TX and PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - August 17, 2017) - PathSoftware' today announced that Path ® , its highly-configurable, multi-channel, cloud-based mortgage loan origination software (LOS), is now integrated with Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance (MI) subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN).

This direct connect integration allows Path users to obtain rate quotes and order MI on both a delegated and non-delegated basis, and submit documents without leaving their LOS. MI premiums are also auto-populated into the appropriate fields in Path to help streamline the MI ordering process, improving efficiency and productivity.

"We're proud to partner with a forward-looking loan origination platform like Path to make it even easier for lenders to do business with us," said Brien McMahon, chief franchise officer at Radian. "This integration enables us to deliver real-time quotes and simplify the MI ordering process for current and prospective customers."

Path was designed to simplify and streamline mid- to enterprise-level, multi-channel loan origination. As a portal with a single point of entry, all loan data, lock data, products, pricing, automated underwriting system findings, loan estimate and closing disclosure documents emanate and are reconciled within one system. In addition, the LOS's configurable workflows, with role-based functionality, provide visibility into every loan at every stage -- so financial institutions can ensure their business rules are followed.

"Direct integrations with our partners are essential to streamlining the mortgage origination process for our customers," said Doug Mitchell, director of sales and support at PathSoftware. "By partnering with Radian, our clients can now easily order MI directly from one of the nation's top providers."

About PathSoftware

PathSoftware is the provider of Path, the industry's first data-driven, not form-driven, loan origination software. Conceived and engineered for mid-tier to large, enterprise-level financial institutions, Path is a highly-configurable, cloud-based system with flexible workflows for maximum visibility and productivity in a single, integrated, multi-channel platform. For more information, visit www.pathsoftware.com.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), headquartered in Philadelphia, provides private mortgage insurance, risk management products and real estate services to financial institutions. Radian offers products and services through two business segments:

Mortgage Insurance, through its principal mortgage insurance subsidiary Radian Guaranty Inc. This private mortgage insurance protects lenders from default-related losses, facilitates the sale of low-down payment mortgages in the secondary market and enables homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly with down payments less than 20%.

Mortgage and Real Estate Services, through its principal services subsidiary Clayton, as well as Green River Capital, Red Bell Real Estate and ValuAmerica. These solutions include information and services that financial institutions, investors and government entities use to evaluate, acquire, securitize, service and monitor loans and asset-backed securities.

Additional information may be found at www.radian.biz.

