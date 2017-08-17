Hainan Airlines to launch non-stop service between Chengdu and New York in October

- Travelers will be able to fly directly from Chengdu to both US coasts
BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Hainan Airlines is scheduled to launch non-stop service between Chengdu and New York on October 26, 2017. Following the roll-out of the Chengdu-Los Angeles service, this will be Hainan Airlines' second direct flight from Chengdu to North America. With the new service, travelers will be able to fly directly from Chengdu to both the East and West coasts of the US via Hainan Airlines.
The route will be serviced by a Boeing B787 Dreamliner with spacious cabins. Business Class passengers will be provided with 180-degree lie-flat seating with an in-seat massage feature. Passengers in all classes will have access to premium onboard amenities and a gourmet selection of Western and Oriental meals. Hainan Airlines will provide travelers choosing the new route with a variety of all-inclusive travel packages as well as, for Business Class passengers, private limo service, assuring each passenger a convenient and pleasurable experience.
Hainan Airlines has, to date, launched 12 direct routes from mainland China to eight destinations in North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto, etc. The new Chengdu-New York and Chongqing-New York services to be launched in October will give Hainan Airlines the distinction of being the Chinese carrier operating the most routes between the US and China.
Hainan Airlines' Chengdu-New York Flight Schedule (all times are local):
Season
Flight No.
Aircraft
Days
Departure City
Arrival City
Departure Time
Arrival Time
Dates
Summer-
Autumn
HU7915
787
Thursday, Saturday
Chengdu
New York
10:00 pm
00:50 am+1
Oct. 26, 2017-
HU7916
787
Friday, Sunday
New York
Chengdu
2:50 am
5:55 am+1
Oct. 26, 2017-
Winter-Spring
HU7915
787
Tuesday, Saturday
Chengdu
New York
10:00 pm
00:50 am+1
Oct. 29, 2017-
10:00 pm
11:50 pm
Nov. 5, 2017-
HU7916
787
Wednesday, Sunday
New York
Chengdu
2:50 am
5:55 am+1
Oct. 29, 2017-
1:50 am
5:55 am+1
Nov. 5, 2017-
Note: The flight information displayed above only applies to the initial launch of the new service. Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website. For more information, please call the 24/7 hotline at 95339 (within China) or 888-688-8813 for English service,888-688-8876 for Chinese service(within North America), or visit the Hainan Airlines website at www.hnair.com.