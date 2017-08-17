Hainan Airlines to launch non-stop service between Chengdu and New York in October

- Travelers will be able to fly directly from Chengdu to both US coasts

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Hainan Airlines is scheduled to launch non-stop service between Chengdu and New York on October 26, 2017. Following the roll-out of the Chengdu-Los Angeles service, this will be Hainan Airlines' second direct flight from Chengdu to North America. With the new service, travelers will be able to fly directly from Chengdu to both the East and West coasts of the US via Hainan Airlines.

The route will be serviced by a Boeing B787 Dreamliner with spacious cabins. Business Class passengers will be provided with 180-degree lie-flat seating with an in-seat massage feature. Passengers in all classes will have access to premium onboard amenities and a gourmet selection of Western and Oriental meals. Hainan Airlines will provide travelers choosing the new route with a variety of all-inclusive travel packages as well as, for Business Class passengers, private limo service, assuring each passenger a convenient and pleasurable experience.

Hainan Airlines has, to date, launched 12 direct routes from mainland China to eight destinations in North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto, etc. The new Chengdu-New York and Chongqing-New York services to be launched in October will give Hainan Airlines the distinction of being the Chinese carrier operating the most routes between the US and China.

Hainan Airlines' Chengdu-New York Flight Schedule (all times are local):

Season Flight No. Aircraft Days Departure City Arrival City Departure Time Arrival Time Dates



Summer- Autumn HU7915 787 Thursday, Saturday Chengdu New York 10:00 pm 00:50 am+1 Oct. 26, 2017-

Oct. 28, 2017

HU7916 787 Friday, Sunday New York Chengdu 2:50 am 5:55 am+1 Oct. 26, 2017-

Oct. 28, 2017

Winter-Spring HU7915 787 Tuesday, Saturday Chengdu New York 10:00 pm 00:50 am+1 Oct. 29, 2017-

Nov. 4, 2017

10:00 pm 11:50 pm Nov. 5, 2017-

Mar. 10, 2018

HU7916 787 Wednesday, Sunday New York Chengdu 2:50 am 5:55 am+1 Oct. 29, 2017-

Nov. 4, 2017

1:50 am 5:55 am+1 Nov. 5, 2017-

Mar. 10, 2018



Note: The flight information displayed above only applies to the initial launch of the new service. Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website. For more information, please call the 24/7 hotline at 95339 (within China) or 888-688-8813 for English service,888-688-8876 for Chinese service(within North America), or visit the Hainan Airlines website at www.hnair.com.