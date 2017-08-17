sprite-preloader
17.08.2017 | 15:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Hainan Airlines to launch non-stop service between Chengdu and New York in October

- Travelers will be able to fly directly from Chengdu to both US coasts

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Hainan Airlines is scheduled to launch non-stop service between Chengdu and New York on October 26, 2017. Following the roll-out of the Chengdu-Los Angeles service, this will be Hainan Airlines' second direct flight from Chengdu to North America. With the new service, travelers will be able to fly directly from Chengdu to both the East and West coasts of the US via Hainan Airlines.

The route will be serviced by a Boeing B787 Dreamliner with spacious cabins. Business Class passengers will be provided with 180-degree lie-flat seating with an in-seat massage feature. Passengers in all classes will have access to premium onboard amenities and a gourmet selection of Western and Oriental meals. Hainan Airlines will provide travelers choosing the new route with a variety of all-inclusive travel packages as well as, for Business Class passengers, private limo service, assuring each passenger a convenient and pleasurable experience.

Hainan Airlines has, to date, launched 12 direct routes from mainland China to eight destinations in North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto, etc. The new Chengdu-New York and Chongqing-New York services to be launched in October will give Hainan Airlines the distinction of being the Chinese carrier operating the most routes between the US and China.

Hainan Airlines' Chengdu-New York Flight Schedule (all times are local):

Season

Flight No.

Aircraft

Days

Departure City

Arrival City

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Dates



Summer-

Autumn

HU7915

787

Thursday, Saturday

Chengdu

New York

10:00 pm

00:50 am+1

Oct. 26, 2017-
Oct. 28, 2017


HU7916

787

Friday, Sunday

New York

Chengdu

2:50 am

5:55 am+1

Oct. 26, 2017-
Oct. 28, 2017


Winter-Spring

HU7915

787

Tuesday, Saturday

Chengdu

New York

10:00 pm

00:50 am+1

Oct. 29, 2017-
Nov. 4, 2017


10:00 pm

11:50 pm

Nov. 5, 2017-
Mar. 10, 2018


HU7916

787

Wednesday, Sunday

New York

Chengdu

2:50 am

5:55 am+1

Oct. 29, 2017-
Nov. 4, 2017


1:50 am

5:55 am+1

Nov. 5, 2017-
Mar. 10, 2018


Note: The flight information displayed above only applies to the initial launch of the new service. Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website. For more information, please call the 24/7 hotline at 95339 (within China) or 888-688-8813 for English service,888-688-8876 for Chinese service(within North America), or visit the Hainan Airlines website at www.hnair.com.





