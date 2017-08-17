Global Smart Smoke Detector Market to Grow at a CAGR of 47.4% by 2021: Analysis By Technology & Geography

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Smoke Detector Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart smoke detector market to grow at a CAGR of 47.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Smart Smoke Detector Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is constant connectivity of smart smoke detectors. IoT is one of the factors that is driving the growth of smart devices. However, smart smoke detectors face an issue in case of power failures. While most of the smart smoke detectors are equipped with lithium batteries, Internet modems and Wi-Fi routers generally do not have a power backup.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of smart smoke detectors over traditional smoke detectors. Smart smoke detectors are relatively more efficient in terms of delivering functions compared with traditional smoke detectors. Smart smoke detectors help in the prevention of mishaps, assist during mishaps, and can also maintain logs for statistical purposes, which traditional smoke detectors are not capable of doing. Though this has resulted in the premium pricing of the product, the connected features of smart smoke detectors offer several advantages to end-users compared with traditional smoke detectors.

Key vendors

Birdi

BRK Brands

Nest Labs

Other prominent vendors

Halo Smart Labs

Kidde (United Technologies)

Universal Security Instruments

Everspring Industry

Roost

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Geography



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4367gb/global_smart

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716