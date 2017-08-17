ATP and Infosys Launch New PlayerZone Bringing an Enhanced Digital Experience for Players

LONDON, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, in association with Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced the launch of a new 'PlayerZone' app and website. The revamped PlayerZone, an extranet portal for ATP players, their support teams, coaches, and others in the ecosystem, allows users to engage with each other and access information across a wide range of operational aspects related to life on Tour.

The PlayerZone is developed with best-in-class technology to be intuitive and more convenient, offering biometric login on the app. It also provides information on tournament entries and withdrawals, automated updates on match scheduling and results, rules and regulations, all the way to hotel information, transportation, visa requirements, and more. Besides simplifying the life of players on Tour, PlayerZone will also feature new prize money and taxes data to ease tracking of earnings and facilitate compliance.

The new app will increase engagement with the next generation of players, provide a central portal of information as players progress through different stages of their career, as well as offer a forum to engage with the players' support teams in a private and secure digital environment.

"The ATP World Tour is a truly global business, taking place in over 30 countries across six continents, and with players from over 100 countries," said Chris Kermode, ATP Executive Chairman & President. "We live in a world where immediacy and connectivity is integral to the success of our daily operations. With that in mind, we're delighted to launch the new PlayerZone, in partnership with Infosys, which will not only greatly enhance our direct communication with our players and their support teams, but also help players navigate the demands of everyday life on Tour in the most efficient way possible.

"With the launch of this new app, we believe we have set a new benchmark in offering the best player extranet in sport, connecting our players, their agents, coaches, teams and family to the ATP World Tour wherever they might be, from any device of their choice," added Kermode.

According to Rajesh Krishnamurthy, President, Infosys, "Over the last two years, innovation has been a key part of the Infosys-ATP partnership. It started with re-imagining 25 years of tennis data and 12 million data points, and today we are using best-in-class digital technology to power the PlayerZone portal. Everything within the new PlayerZone is available in simple dashboards and within a few clicks. We are delighted to have successfully launched this portal, a first in the digital space in the sports industry for us. This was no mean task as players have specific requirements, and the ATP has numerous rules which needed to be incorporated. As part of our partnership, we developed a joint vision for ATP to become one of the most innovative and digitalized sporting organizations in the world and we are excited to be enabling them in this time of change."

About the ATP

The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the ATP World Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 63 tournaments in 31 countries, the ATP World Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world's most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2017 ATP World Tour will battle for prestigious titles and Emirates ATP Rankings points at ATP World Tour Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non ATP events). At the end of the season only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams will qualify to compete for the last title of the season at the ATP Finals. Held at The O2 in London, the event will officially crown the 2017 ATP World Tour No. 1 presented by Emirates. For more information, please visit http://www.ATPWorldTour.com.

About Infosys Ltd

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of 198,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visithttp://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.