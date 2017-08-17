LONDON, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Tissue Typing

The molecular diagnostics (MDx) market was worth $6.13bn in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017-2021. The fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period 2017-2027 will be the oncology testing segment. The segment was worth $1.08bn in 2016 and represented 17.6% of the molecular diagnostics market.

Report Scope:

• World IVD market forecasts from 2017-2027

• Molecular diagnostics (MDx) market forecasts from 2017-2027

The Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading submarkets:

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Oncology Testing

• Blood Screening

• Genetic Testing

• Tissue Typing

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:

- US

- Europe:

• Germany

• UK

• Spain

• Italy

• France

• Rest of Europe

- Japan

- China

- Brazil

- Russia

- India

- South Korea

- Mexico

- RoW

• This report discusses the leading companies in the molecular diagnostics (MDx) market:

• Roche Diagnostics

• Qiagen

• Hologic

• Becton, Dickinson & Company

• bioMérieux

• Agilent Technologies

A company profile gives you the following information where available:

• Discussion of a company's activities and outlook

• Analysis of assays and instruments currently on the market as well as pipeline products

• Acquisitions and strategic partnerships

• This report discusses the SWOT analysis as well as porter's five forces analysis of the molecular diagnostics (MDx) market

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the molecular diagnostics (MDx). You find data, trends and predictions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories / Abbott Molecular

AdvanDx

Agilent Technologies

Alere

Applied Maths

ArcherDx

ARGENE

Ariosa Diagnostics

Atria Genetics

Astute Medical

Autogenomics, Inc.

AvariaDx

Becton, Dickinson & Co. / BD Diagnostics

Bina Technologies, Inc.

BIOBASE

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMérieux

Bio-Reference Laboratories

bioTheranostics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristo Myers Squibb

CAPP Medical

CareFusion Corporation

Celera Diagnostics

Cepheid

Chiron

Chugai Pharmaceuticals

Clarient

CLC Bio.

Cognoptix

COPAN

Crescendo Bioscience

Dako A/S

Danaher Corporation

DiaGenic

DiagnoCure

Dutalys

DxS

EliTechGroup Epoch Biosciences

Enzymatics

Exact Sciences Corporation

Exosome

Focus Diagnostics, Inc.

Foundation Medicine

GE Healthcare

GenCell Biosystems

Genia Technologies, Inc.

Genentech

Genomic Health

GeneWEAVE Biosciences, Inc.

Gen-Probe

Gilead Sciences

Great Basin Scientific, Inc.

Grifols

Hain Lifescience

HandyLab

Hologic

Hyglos

IGEN International

Illumina, Inc.

Ingenuity Systems

Infectio Diagnstic, Inc.

Intelligent Medical Devices, Inc.

Ipsogen

IQuum, Inc.

IRIS International, Inc.

Janssen Diagnostics, LLC

Kapa Biosystems

Keysight Technologies Inc.

KIESTRA Lab Automation BV

Luminex Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

MDx Health

Merck

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meso Scale Diagnsotics

Multiplicom N.V.

Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

Nanostring Technologies

Novartis

Olerup SSP AB

One Lambda

OPKO

OriGene

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Osmetech Molecular Diagnostics

PrimeraDx

Prodesse, Inc.

Proteome Sciences

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

RAS Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Roche Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Saladax Biomedical Inc.

Santaris Pharma A/S

Seragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Signature Diagnostics AG

Texas BioGene Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trophos

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Veridex, LLC

