Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Tissue Typing
The molecular diagnostics (MDx) market was worth $6.13bn in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017-2021. The fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period 2017-2027 will be the oncology testing segment. The segment was worth $1.08bn in 2016 and represented 17.6% of the molecular diagnostics market.
Report Scope:
• World IVD market forecasts from 2017-2027
• Molecular diagnostics (MDx) market forecasts from 2017-2027
The Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) Market Forecast 2017-2027
• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading submarkets:
• Infectious Disease Testing
• Oncology Testing
• Blood Screening
• Genetic Testing
• Tissue Typing
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:
- US
- Europe:
• Germany
• UK
• Spain
• Italy
• France
• Rest of Europe
- Japan
- China
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
- South Korea
- Mexico
- RoW
• This report discusses the leading companies in the molecular diagnostics (MDx) market:
• Roche Diagnostics
• Qiagen
• Hologic
• Becton, Dickinson & Company
• bioMérieux
• Agilent Technologies
A company profile gives you the following information where available:
• Discussion of a company's activities and outlook
• Analysis of assays and instruments currently on the market as well as pipeline products
• Acquisitions and strategic partnerships
• This report discusses the SWOT analysis as well as porter's five forces analysis of the molecular diagnostics (MDx) market
