BOSTON, 2017-08-17 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of advanced security products and security services, as well as IT technology managed services, today announced the addition of key players to continue the company's growth trajectory within the cybersecurity market and channel community. Joining CSPi is Joe D'Agostino, Director of Worldwide Sales, Tim Ober, Chief Technology Architect and Gary Southwell, General Manager, High Performance Products Division which includes cybersecurity products, has been newly appointed as a CSPi corporate officer.



Leading the charge on worldwide security sales, Joe D'Agostino joins CSPi from an extensive background in working with high growth cybersecurity companies, including Invincea (Sophos), Core Security (Corion) and Application Security (Trustwave). With a tenacity for building direct sales pipeline, as well as global channel communities, D'Agostino's expansive network and ability to build incentivizing programming is a natural indicator of his value to the organization.



"To be successful in the cybersecurity arena you need the right combination of flawless execution on product development and stellar executive leadership to drive the organization ahead of the curve," said Victor Dellovo, CEO, CSPi. "With this all-star team and a newly revealed cybersecurity R&D center, the company is making the right strategic investments to reach ultimate success."



As Chief Technology Architect, Tim Ober is a security technology heavy hitter and holds numerous patents in networking, key management, encryption and anti-tamper. Over a 30 year career Tim has been a key contributor to security products for the commercial and U.S. Government markets including secure and encrypted communication technologies. Tim joins CSPi from Gemalto/SafeNet where he focused on encryption and anti-tamper solutions, which contributed to growing the organization to $100M over a 5 year period.



"Since joining CSPi, in 2016, we've been focused on building a security team, one with not only broad and deep experience in the security space, but also been on the leading edge of technology innovations," said Gary Southwell, General Manager. "With Tim and Joe in place, as well as the rest of the organization, we are poised to be successful in our mission of providing customers with solutions that will secure data no matter where it is located or how it is being used."



With over 25 years of strategic business and security product planning, Gary Southwell brings a wealth of data privacy and compliance knowledge to CSPi. Gary is responsible for the development of advanced cyber-threat solutions designed to speed up breach identification while decreasing incident response time, as well as providing uncompromising data security no matter whether it is on premise or in the cloud. Prior to joining CSPi Gary co-founded Seceon, an innovative threat detection and remediation company. Having previously served as the CTO at BTI Systems and the General Manager at Juniper Networks, Gary has developed an art for crafting solutions to solve big data security without compromising critical application performance.



CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - the High Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's HPP division offers advanced cybersecurity solutions, as well as extreme-performance ethernet adapters for diverse applications, including security, financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking applications. CSPi's Technology Solutions division provides innovative technology solutions for network solutions, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center solutions, advanced security, along with professional and managed services across those technology focus areas. CSPi Technology Solutions works with the world's leading IT software and infrastructure companies to create solutions for the unique IT requirements of its customers. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.



