Please find attached the interim financial report of MT Højgaard A/S forthe period 1 January - 30 June 2017.



Monberg & Thorsen A/S has a 46% ownership interest in MT Højgaard A/S.



Questions relating to this announcement should be directed to Anders Heine Jensen, Chairman, on telephone +45 2048 8563.



The announcement can also be viewed at www.monthor.com



This announcement is available in Danish and English. In case of doubt, the Danish version shall prevail.



MONBERG & THORSEN A/S



CVR 12 61 79 17



LEI 529900NA1V21KR5S7498



Ringager 4C, 2nd Floor, Right



2605 Brøndby Denmark



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641724