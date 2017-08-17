The board of directors of Højgaard Holding A/S has today considered and approved this interim report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2017.



-- The group's revenue was DKK 34 million against DKK 39 million for the same period last year. -- The group recorded a loss before tax of DKK 2 million, compared to a loss of DKK 12 million for the same period in the previous year. -- The jointly controlled enterprise MT Højgaard (in which Højgaard Holding A/S holds a share of 54%) recorded an operating profit before special items for the period of DKK 41 million, compared to a loss of DKK 19 million for the same period in the previous year. The development can be attributed to a generally higher level of activity and the recognition in advance of contribution margins from the transfer of the contract regarding Metro Cityringen to CMT. Results after tax for the period (before minority interests), which is negatively affected by special items amounting to DKK 25 million, was a loss of DKK 3 million, compared to a loss of DKK 18 million for the same period last year. -- For the MT Højgaard group as well as the Højgaard Holding group, expectations for the year remain unchanged from previous announcements.





Best regards, Højgaard Holding A/S Søren Bjerre-Nielsen Ditlev Fløistrup Chairman of the board CEO



