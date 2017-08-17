At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Monberg & Thorsen A/S approved the interim financial report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2017. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditor.



Questions relating to this announcement should be directed to Anders Heine Jensen, Chairman, on telephone +45 2048 8563.



The announcement can also be viewed at www.monthor.com



This announcement is available in Danish and English. In case of doubt, the Danish version shall prevail.



MONBERG & THORSEN A/S



CVR 12 61 79 17



LEI 529900NA1V21KR5S7498



Ringager 4C, 2nd Floor, Right



2605 Brøndby Denmark



