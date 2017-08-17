Philippines Hospitals Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Penetration of Health Insurance to Drive the Market

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Philippines Hospitals Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Prevalence of Diseases coupled with Increasing Penetration of Health Insurance to Drive the Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from hospital services including both government and private hospitals.

The hospitals of the country have been further explained with details on market share contributed by single specialty and multi specialty hospitals; primary, secondary and tertiary hospitals; and by hospitals operating in various regions of the Philippines. The share by government players has also been provided in detail to clearly explain the present competition scenario in the market.

The stakeholders of this report include hospitals, companies involved in research, distribution, and marketing of medical devices used during hospital activities, and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in hospitals market in future.

Detailed cost structure of the hospitals is also included in the report to elucidate expenditure facts about the market in detail. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments, regulatory framework and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of the overall Philippines hospitals market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

The market size of the Philippines Hospitals Market By Revenues and By Number of Hospitals and Number of Beds

Market segmentation of the Philippines Hospitals Market by Government and Private Hospitals, by Single-Specialty and Multi-Specialty Hospitals, by Revenue Streams, by Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Hospitals, by Region

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the Philippines Hospitals Market

Trends and Developments in the Philippines Hospitals Market

Hospitals Market Cost Structure in the Philippines Hospitals Market

Hospitals Market Competitive landscape and Detailed Hospital Case Studies

Comparative Analysis of Major Private Hospitals in the Philippines

Future Outlook and Projections of the Philippines Hospitals Market

Analyst Recommendations

Macro-economic Factors Impacting the Philippines Hospitals Market

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Market Potential

Market Segmentation for the Philippines Hospitals Market

Competitive Landscape

Future Analysis And Projections



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling



3. Philippines Hospital Market Introduction



4. Philippines Hospitals Market Size and Growth, 2014 - 2016

4.1. By Revenues, 2014 - 2016

4.2. By Number of Hospitals and Number of Beds, 2014-2016



5. Philippines Hospitals Market Segmentation

5.1. By Ownership of Hospitals, 2016

5.2. By Single Specialty and Multi-Specialty Hospitals

5.3. By Revenue Streams, 2016

5.4. By Type of Hospitals, 2016

5.5. By Region, 2016



6. Trends and Developments in the Philippines Hospitals Market

6.1. Public Private Partnerships

6.2. Medical Tourism in the Philippines

6.3. Telemedicine Industry in the Philippines

6.4. Business Alliances in the Philippines Hospitals Market

6.5. State of Health Insurance in the Philippines



7. Issues and Challenges in the Philippines Hospitals Market

7.1. Shortage of Medical Personnel

7.2. Low Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure

7.3. High Dependence on Government Hospitals

7.4. Quality Services Restricted to Metro Cities

7.5. Lack of Adequate Number of Beds



8. Cost Structure in the Philippines Hospitals Market

8.1. Case Studies of Various Hospitals in the Philippines

Expenditure Structure for Lung Center of the Philippines

Expenditure Structure for National Center for Mental Health

Expenditure Structure for Veterans Memorial Medical Center



9. Regulatory Framework for the Philippines Hospitals Market

9.1. DOH Guidelines for Hospitals and Health Facilities in the Philippines

9.2. Streamlining of Licensure and Accreditation of Hospitals

9.3. Regulations for Planning and Construction

9.4. Guidelines for Hospitals Towards Patients



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the Philippines Hospitals Market



11. Market Share of Major Government Hospitals in the Philippines, 2016



12. Company Profiles of Major Government Hospitals

12.1. Philippine Heart Center

12.2. Southern Philippines Medical Center

12.3. Philippine Orthopedic Center

12.4. Lung Center of the Philippines

12.5. Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC)

12.6. Rizal Medical Center

12.7. Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

12.8. Dr. Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

12.9. National Center for Mental Health

12.10. Veterans Memorial Medical Center

12.11. Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital



13. Comparative Analysis of Major Private Hospitals In the Philippines



14. Philippines Hospitals Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017 - 2021

Philippines Hospitals Market Segmentation Future Outlook and Projections By Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Hospitals, 2021

Philippines Hospitals Market Segmentation Future Outlook and Projections By Type of Specialty (Single-Specialty and Multi-Specialty) Hospitals, 2021

Philippines Hospitals Market Segmentation Future Outlook and Projections By Revenue Streams (Outpatient Services, Inpatient Services, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital Based Pharmacies and Others), 2021

Philippines Hospitals Market Segmentation Future Outlook and Projections By Ownership (Private and Government), 2021

Philippines Hospitals Market Segmentation Future Outlook and Projections By Region (NCR, Region 7, Region 11 and Others), 2021

Upcoming Hospitals in the Philippines, 2017-2021



15. Analyst Recommendations



16. Macroeconomic Indicators

16.1. Population of the Philippines, 2011-2021

16.2. Healthcare Expenditure in the Philippines, 2011-2021

16.3. Medical Tourism Industry of the Philippines, 2011-2021

16.4. Aging Population in the Philippines, 2011-2021

16.5. Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity in the Philippines, 2011-2021



Companies Mentioned



Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital

Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

Dr. Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

Lung Cancer of the Philippines

National Center for Mental Health

Philippine Heart Center

Philippine Orthopedic Center

Rizal Medical Center

Southern Philippines Medical Center

Veterans Memorial Medical Center

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qxj5xj/philippines





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716