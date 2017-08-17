Herald Finance: 3 Pre-Market Stocks to Watch On Thursday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / The Federal Reserve's July Fed Minutes were released yesterday. Central bank officials addressed increasing equity prices, which some investors fear could be getting close to bubble territory. Furthermore, the stock market's near unstoppable rally is drawing notice from Fed officials. "A couple of participants noted that favorable macroeconomic factors provided backing for current equity valuations," stated minutes from the meeting.

Three trending stocks to watch pre-market on Thursday, August 17 include Medical Imaging, Inc. (MEDD), Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH), and MannKind Corporation (MNKD).

Medical Imaging, Inc. (MEDD) has continued to see above average trading volume during the week. Shares of the medical imaging company have perked up and have already seen highs of $0.097 this week and as of Wednesday's closing price, shares sit at $0.08. The company is a provider of comprehensive medical imaging services to patients and client hospitals in the United States and Canada through its four Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and its Teleradiology Services.

Summer months have seen the company release several key updates including its subsidiary, Custom Teleradiology Services, has signed a new client hospital. According to the company, installation and set-up are now underway and radiology reading will commence in July. Full (MEDD) Report Here

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH)'s revenue for the second quarter of 2017 increased 20% to $0.6 million from $0.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Delcath recently filed a Definitive Schedule 14A detailing a proposed reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval. Trading has picked up for the company over the last 24 hours. Shares of Delcath reached highs of $0.1541 before market open on Thursday (8-17) as the stock continued its move from Wednesday.

The company stated recently that, "It is important to note that the floor price for the Convertible Note will adjust with the effected reverse stock split ratio to a minimum of $1.00. Delcath believes this will serve to support the stock price following a split and reduce future potential dilution related to the Convertible Notes."

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) saw trading volume increase on Thursday morning before the opening bell. Three days ago, Zack's Investment Research reported that options volumes were picking up for the stock. In an article, "Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Stock," it was cited that "Given the way analysts feel about MannKind Corporation right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there's a trade developing."

This morning, MannKind has managed to hit early highs of $1.46. This is 15% higher than where the stock opened on Wednesday.

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HR, MIDAM VENTURES LLC, has been compensated $65,000 by JOEY New York ("JOEY"), for a period beginning July 31, 2017 and ending August 31, 2017, to publicly disseminate information about JOEY. We own zero shares.

For free up to the minute financial news updates, text keyword HFNEWS to 474747 .

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HF, MIDAM VENTURES LLC, has been compensated $150,000 by a non-affiliate 3rd party for a period beginning 8/8/2017 and ending 9/7/2017 to publicly disseminate information about MEDD. We own zero shares.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither HF nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.HeraldFinance.com/.

NO WARRANTY

HF, the Author, and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

editor@heraldfinance.com

SOURCE: HeraldFinance.com