

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Database startup MongoDB has filed confidentially for initial public offering, aiming to go public before the end of the year, according to TechCrunch.



The company, which develops enterprise-grade, open-source software including MongoDB NoSQL database, reportedly has submitted an S-1 filing in the past few weeks.



The New York-based startup has over $300 million in venture capital financing. MongoDB was a $1.6 billion company at the time of its last private valuation in 2015, the report said.



In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company had hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to underwrite an IPO.



MongoDB helps companies, including Adobe, eBay and Citigroup, manage databases.



The confidential filing provision of the JOBS Act was introduced in 2012. The S-1 filing is the first official step companies take in the process of going public.



Personal styling service startup Stitch Fix recently filed confidentially for an IPO, reports said.



