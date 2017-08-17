Demi Lovato to Launch Autumn Collaboration with Kate Hudson's Fabletics

LONDON, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With the aim to make every woman feel iconic in her own right, the Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection will feature elevated designs, as well as continue to support United Nations Foundation's Girl Up

Fabletics is excited to announce that the Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection is back by popular demand. Following the success and social impact of her initial limited edition capsule in May, the autumn activewear collection will mark the singer's second collaboration with the brand, and offers a complete performance line of 12 exclusive outfits.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546286/Demi_Lovato_Fabletics.jpg )



Demi's newest collection for Fabletics features elevated designs that are unique to her personal style, and also highlight her evolution as a designer with the aim to make every woman feel iconic in her own right. The autumn collection is comprised of a combination of performance and lifestyle pieces with new design elements such as contouring waist straps, paint splatter camo and vibrant heather prints.

With the Fabletics mission to empower women by making a healthy, active lifestyle accessible to everyone regardless of size, shape, age or ability - the new Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection reinforces their shared commitment to inclusion, female empowerment, inclusivity and body positivity.

"I'm excited to share Demi's second capsule collection at Fabletics with everyone! Demi's strong sense of self and her passion for an active lifestyle embodies everything we at Fabletics want to share with our community. She did some great designs with really fun accents for this collection which I know our customer is going to love!" said co-founder Kate Hudson.

Of her new collection, Demi Lovato said, "I'm so excited to continue working with Fabletics and the design team to launch an even bigger collection for autumn. This collection is inspired by my personal style - on stage, at home and in the gym, so I had a lot of fun playing with bold colours, prints, and performance elements that I love. I felt more confident through the design process this time around, and think that the collection reflects that. I wanted to share that with my fans in hopes that they feel as confident and empowered when wearing the pieces."

Demi's new, sophisticated designs are both wearable and focused on workout performance like structured silhouettes, a bold color palette - also highlighted by magenta and bright blues - with feminine details. Featuring a full assortment of tops, sports bras, leggings, outerwear and layering pieces, the collection ranges from XXS-3X and short, regular and tall lengths. Offered as fully styled outfits, or as seperates, each piece is designed with every shape, style and activity in mind.

As part of the Fabletics continued partnership with Girl Up, the brand is dedicated to creating a community that nurtures inspiring, confident and spirited girls who are able to realize their best selves. By integrating Demi's authentic voice and passionate influence, Fabletics will support one of Girl Up's priority initiatives, SchoolCycle. Girl Up's SchoolCycle initiative works with UNFPA to give girls bikes - along with spare parts and maintenance training - so they can continue their education and travel quickly and safely to and from school, as well as give them independence and mobility to create a better future for themselves, their families and communities.

The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection will be sold across 8 countries and will be available on Fabletics.co.uk starting August 16.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is a fashion-focused activewear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013. In line with their mission to empower women by making a healthy, active lifestyle accessible to everyone - regardless of size, shape, age or ability - Fabletics' innovative business model allows the brand to offer high-quality activewear at an unrivaled value. Designed with every woman in mind, Fabletics now offers new monthly collections in sizes ranging from XXS-3X to a loyal community of over one million VIP members across eight countries. The full selection of apparel and accessories can be found at Fabletics official website and in the brand's twenty-two U.S.-based retail stores.

For general information on Fabletics, please visit the TechStyle website.

Visit Fabletics Blog to experience the brand's editorial content site.

About TechStyle Fashion Group

TechStyle Fashion Group is a global fashion and lifestyle company founded in 2010 to deliver access, quality and style for unprecedented value. TechStyle Fashion Group uniquely merges advanced technology with the latest fashion trends to offer an entirely new shopping experience to millions of customers worldwide, including 4 million VIP Members, through a portfolio of apparel and shoe brands. TechStyle Fashion Group is reimagining the business of fashion through data, personalization and vertical integration to benefit the modern shopper. TechStyle Fashion Group's brands include JustFab, Fabletics, ShoeDazzle and Fabkids, and are available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.http://www.TechStyle.com

About Girl Up

Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation's adolescent girl campaign, supports the empowerment of girls everywhere. Since its launch in 2010, the campaign has funded UN programs that promote the health, safety, education, and leadership of girls in developing countries and built a community of nearly half a million passionate advocates-including Girl Up Global Advocates Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Latin American business leader Angélica Fuentes. Our youth leaders, representing more than 1800 Girl Up Clubs in 90 countries, stand up, speak up, and rise up to support the hardest to reach girls living in places where it is hardest to be a girl. Learn more at GirlUp.org.