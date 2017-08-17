GLASGOW, SCOTLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- HCi Viocare (OTCQB: VICA) is pleased to announce that it has shipped the world's 1st Smart Diabetic Walker Boot, equipped with the company's patent pending Flexisense technology, to a global diabetes-market leading manufacturer.

The Flexisense smart diabetic walker allows the user or the clinician to identify high pressure or shear force areas without having to remove the boot. Removing the walker throughout the day to check for pressure sores could lead to prolonged healing time. The smart boot is especially useful for diabetic user who must ensure their feet are kept clean and in good condition. Any high forces or pressure points can be analysed and resolved immediately, rather than at the end of the day, which can be too late. If sores are prevented, then there would be a reduction in diabetic ulcers which can cause serious health problems, are expensive to treat and can lead to amputation.

According to the WHO[1] there are 422 million people with diabetes world-wide, and 25% of them will develop diabetic foot condition at some point in their lives. In the USA alone the cost of treatment for foot ulcers has surpassed the 13 billion dollars mark and continues to rise[2]. The importance of a smart diabetic walker that can monitor ulcerations is therefore paramount.

In addition, the Flexisense sensors can provide information about the wear of the diabetic walker, as well as compliance information, required by insurance companies, via wireless transition and IoT.

Dr. Christos Kapatos, HCi Viocare's co-founder and CTO, stated: "Diabetes is the epidemic of our times and the diabetic foot condition effects millions of people world-wide. We are very happy and proud to present our Flexisense smart diabetic walker which is designed to monitor the health of the diabetic foot and assist in preventing ulcerations. Millions of people suffer from the effects of foot ulcers that limit their mobility and affect their lives. The purpose of technology is to improve the lives of all people and this is what we are doing with Flexisense and with our smart diabetic walker. We expect our technology to be welcomed by the major manufacturers in the field and quickly incorporated in their products, so it can rapidly reach the people that need it; the people with diabetes. "

About HCi Viocare

HCi Viocare has two fully owned subsidiaries: 1. HCi Viocare Technologies: developing hardware solutions aiming to empower the user by providing on demand information and enhancing living quality. The R&D center located in Glasgow, Scotland, is working on a large portfolio of cutting edge, revolutionary and disruptive technologies in the fields of Digital Health, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Diabetes, Assistive Devices and Sports & Wellbeing. The Company has developed a unique sensing technology with the brand name Flexisense™, which uses a multitude of micro sensors to detect pressure as well as shear that is unique over other sensing technologies. The sensors are wirelessly connected to smart devices providing real time and on demand information. HCi Viocare Technologies works on a licensing business model. 2. HCi Viocare Clinics: creating the first cross-border independent chain of Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) and Diabetic Foot clinics in Europe and the Middle East

www.hciviocare.com

http://flexisense.hciviocare.com/

www.hci-viocare.co.uk

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to future developments in the areas of athletic shoes and the information and performance of the Company's technology in such applications. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove correct, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company has acquired its first operational Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) clinic and is continuing development efforts for its other biomedical technologies, including a "smart insole" and its Flexisense TM sensing technology with several potential applications. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its ongoing expansion and development efforts, or that it will find suitable commercialization partners for its technologies. Except as required by law, HCi Viocare disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that HCi Viocare files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

[1] http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs312/en/

[2] http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/821908

