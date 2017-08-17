Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Finnvera Oyj / Half-yearly Results Half-Year Report of the Finnvera Group for 1 January-30 June 2017 17-Aug-2017 / 15:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The upturn in the Finnish economy and the rise in export industry orders have increased the demand for Finnvera's export credit guarantees and export credits. The ceilings for Finnvera's export credit guarantees and the authorisation to finance export credits were raised from the start of 2017 to help the company meet the increased demand especially in ship financing. Raising the ceilings for Finnvera's and export credits proved useful during the first half of the year. The higher ceilings were really needed, not only for securing new large orders but also, for instance, in the telecommunications sector. Demand for SME and midcap financing remained steadier during the first half of the year. _The Group's financial performance was strong in the first six months of the year. The profit was EUR 57 million (-7 million). _ The maximum amounts of Finnvera's export credit guarantees and export credits were raised from the beginning of 2017. The authorisation to grant export credit guarantees was raised to EUR 27.0 billion, while the authorisation to grant export credits was raised to EUR 22.0 billion. According to an external evaluation of Finnvera's activities commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, the company's risk management is at an excellent level internationally. When granting financing, Finnvera manages risks through careful analysis. Exposure is monitored constantly and, whenever possible, protective measures are taken using for instance reinsurance. During the period under review, Finnvera's funding responded to the increased demand for export credits. In May, Finnvera issued a 15-year bond of EUR 750 million, which attracted a great deal of interest. By means of a private placement, the bond sum was raised by EUR 100 million at the end of June. This has the longest maturity among the bonds issued by Finnvera to date. *Business operations and the financial trend * The value of the export guarantees and special guarantees offered by Finnvera in January-June totalled EUR 6.3 billion, or over five times more than during the corresponding period the year before (1.2 billion). Significantly more export credits were also offered. The value of export credits offered by Finnvera in January-June totalled EUR 5.7 billion (0.5 billion). Some large individual projects for instance in the shipbuilding and telecommunications sectors contributed to the growth. Finnvera continued to speed up the financing of small export transactions by launching the Receivables Purchase Guarantee, which is suitable for short-term export transactions of less than EUR two million. The goal is to boost financing and to promote the operating potential of Finnish export companies of all sizes. The total exposure for export credit guarantees and special guarantees, including current exposures and offers given, totalled EUR 22.4 billion at the end of June (18.4 billion). Total exposure increased by 22 per cent during the period under review. The increase was attributable, in particular, to the rise in offers given. Current exposure accounted for EUR 15.8 billion of the total exposure at the end of June, or only 2 per cent more than at the start of the year. At the end of June, the exposure included in the maximum authorisation of EUR 27 billion for export credit guarantees totalled EUR 17.2 billion (14.4 billion). In January-June, the demand for SME and midcap financing was slightly higher than the year before. However, as financing was available on market terms, the volume of loans and guarantees offered during the period under review was 6 per cent less than in the previous year. Domestic loans and guarantees in SME and midcap financing stood at EUR 2.2 billion at the end of June; this was 2 per cent less than at the start of the year. SME and midcap financing still focuses on working capital, but a positive feature is that financing is now more closely targeted at investments and growth enterprises. During the period under review, Finnvera continued its well-received campaign to accelerate transfers of ownership in SMEs. The goal is to increase the number of growth enterprises through transfers of ownership. By the end of June, Finnvera contributed to the financing of ownership arrangements for nearly 550 enterprises, which was 3 per cent more than the year before. Expressed in euros, financing for ownership arrangements was 18 per cent less than during the same period in 2016. *Finnvera Group* *1 Jan-30 *1 Jan-30 *Change %* Jun 2017* Jun 2016* Offered financing, MEUR Loans and guarantees 454 483 -6 % Export credit 6 262 1 226 411 % guarantees and special guarantees Export credits 5 748 477 1105 % *30 Jun 2017* *31 Dec *Change %* 2016* Outstanding commitments, MEUR Loans and guarantees 2 226 2 261 -2 % Export credit 22 397 18 426 22 % guarantees and special guarantees Export credits 5 043 4 782 5 % *1 Jan-30 *1 Jan-30 *Change %* Jun 2017* Jun 2016* Net interest income 90 93 -4 % and net fee and commission income, MEUR Operating expenses, 23 25 -8 % MEUR Operating profit, 60 -7,4 913 % MEUR Profit for the 57 -6,9 929 % period, MEUR *30 Jun 2017* *31 Dec *Change %* 2016* Balance sheet total, 9 986 9 498 5 % MEUR Equity, MEUR 1 264 1 207 5 % -of which 1 012 955 6 % non-restricted reserves, MEUR *30 Jun 2017* *31 Dec *Change %-point* 2016* Equity ratio, % 12,7 % 12,7 % 0,0 Capital adequacy, 23,1 % 22,5 % 0,6 Tier 2 , domestic operations, % Cost-income ratio, % 25,4 % 27,0 % -1,6 The Group's profit for January-June 2017 was EUR 57 million, as against a loss of EUR 7 million during the corresponding period the year before. The main reasons for the improvement of financial performance from the previous year were the smaller losses from export credit guarantee operations and the smaller provisions for losses recorded by the parent company, Finnvera plc. In January-June, export credit guarantee losses and provisions for losses totalled only EUR 2 million, whereas the losses entered and the provisions made in the reference period amounted to EUR 66 million. In the report period, the Group's guarantee losses and provisions as well as impairment losses on loans amounted to EUR 9 million (65 million), or EUR 57 million less than during the corresponding period the year before. The entries for impairment losses and provisions for losses are estimates. Their amounts may change even substantially as the volume and accuracy of information increase. Apart from smaller guarantee losses and provisions, the gains from items carried at fair value contributed to the Group's improved performance during the period under review. These totalled EUR 3 million (-10 million). The increase in gains from items carried at fair value was mainly attributable to changes in the fair values of derivatives, liabilities and venture capital investments. In addition, financial performance was improved by the decrease of 8 per cent, or EUR 2 million, in operating expenses. Above all, the lower operating expenses were the result of a decrease in personnel, lease and property expenses. The profit of the parent company, Finnvera plc, stood at EUR 53 million (-7 million) in the period under review. The profit was broken down by the divisions as follows: Large Corporates accounted for EUR 40 million (-17 million) and SMEs and Midcap for EUR 13 million (10 million). The subsidiaries had an impact of EUR 4 million on the Group's profit for the period (0.1 million). *Finnvera Group* *H1/2017* *H1/2016* *Change* *Change* *2016* *MEUR* *MEUR* *MEUR* *%* *MEUR* Net interest income 23 27 -3 -12 % 50 Fee and commission 66 67 -0,3 -1 % 144 income and expenses (net) Gains/losses from 3 -10 12 127 % -20 items carried at fair value Net income from -0,5 0,1 -0,7 -496 % 0 investments Other operating 0,6 0,2 0,4 202 % 12 income Administrative -22 -22 -0,4 -2 % -44 expenses Depreciation and -0,8 -0,7 0,2 25 % -2 amortization Other operating -1,0 -2,6 -1,6 -61 % -4 expenses Net impairment loss -9 -65 -57 -87 % -66 on financial assets Impairment loss on 0 0 0 0 % -2 other financial assets Operating profit 60 -7,4 67 913 % 69 Profit for the 57 -6,9 64 929 % 70 period *Outlook for financing* It is expected that the demand for export credit guarantees and export

