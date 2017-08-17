Herald Finance: 3 Stocks To Have On Your Watch-list For Thursday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / Markets continue to trend higher even after the Fed meeting on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrials index remains consistent around the 22,000 level. Some market analysts suspect that this bullishness has been a result of fading concern regarding the relationship between the U.S. and North Korea. But certainly President Trump's tweet barrage continues to influence certain markets. In light of this, these three stocks to watch have been placed on investors' radars this morning.

Dextera Surgical Inc. (DXTR) is a company that develops and commercializes stapling devices for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Since the start of the trading week the stock has surged 15.98% from lows on Monday at $0.249 to pre-market highs on Thursday morning at $0.2888.

On August 16th, the company recently presented a corporate update at the 2017 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference.

JOEY New York Inc. (JOEY) has seen an increase in trading activity since Monday (8/14/17). In result, the stock's price per share has gained 33% from Monday's low of $0.45 to Wednesday's closing price of $0.5985. The company recently announced they have added key positions to their team as they look to expand their LABB injectable Beauty Suites nationwide.

"We want to set the bar high. It's important to ensure safety at all times and be compliant at every LABB Suite," says Joey Chancis, CEO. "We are revenue driven and utilize our low overhead, high margin business model to drive same store sales growth. To maximize growth while ensuring safety and compliance, we have brought on some very talented individuals on both the business side and the medical side." Full (JOEY) Report Here

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) the Chinese media company stock price surged 36.33% from Wednesday (8/16/17) open at $3.00 to pre-market highs on Thursday at $4.09. The company reported Q2 revenues of $58 million, up 12.3% year over year and approximately $1.5 million above the average analyst estimate. Net advertising revenue increased 14% year over year to $50 million, propelled mainly by a 66% increase in mobile advertising revenue.

"We are pleased to announce better than expected financial and operating performances during the second quarter of 2017," stated Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media. "Our mobile advertising revenues increased by 66% year-over-year in the past quarter. We are encouraged to see our mobile strategy continued to achieve great results in both ifeng news application and Yidian Zixun ("Yidian", a strategic investment of ifeng) in terms of user acquisition, viewership improvement, content enrichment and product offerings, as well as strategic cooperation."

