This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on November 18th 2017 to version 5.0.0210 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live November 20th.



With the upgrade of External test 4 on August 16th, all changes to API and protocols for the 5.0.0210 release have been delivered. A "Known Limitations" document will be published on the Technical Information web, giving details on temporary functional limitations.



Final Technical Specifications for OMnet, FIX, ITCH, AMD and Glimpse are available on the Technical Information web. For OMnet a new Header-file is available, recompilation required.



Initial versions for the mandatory upgrades of Trading Workstation and Clearing Workstation 1 are available for testing.



Please note that the earlier planned conversion of the 5.0.0201 release, currently available in External test 4, to version 5.0.0210 has been void. Going forward the release going live November 20th, 2017 will be labelled 5.0.0201. This is purely a change of numeric sequence and has no technical impact.



Here is the planned project timeline for Genium INET 5.0.0201:



TBA Go-live candidates of Nasdaq front-ends -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 External test system 3 availability October -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 External test system 1 availability Novembe r -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Upgrade of Genium INET to version 5.0.0201 Novembe r -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 First trading and clearing day for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income Novembe and Commodities on Genium INET 5.0.0201 r --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information on the 5.0.0201 MiFID II release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0210



For technical questions, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the release, please contact:



Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641759