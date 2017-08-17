

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Early Uber investor Shervin Pishevar has alleged that venture capital firm Benchmark Capital is seeking to remove Arianna Huffington from the ride-hailing company's board of directors.



Pishevar also accused Benchmark of holding Uber hostage by threatening to block investments in the company and urged it to step down from Uber's board of directors.



In a letter obtained by Recode, Pishevar accused Benchmark and another early Uber investor Lowercase Capital of being jointly involved in an effort to remove Travis Kalanick, co-founder and ousted CEO, from the Uber board.



Benchmark has sued Kalanick, who stepped down in June, for fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract.



According to Pishevar, the litigation against Kalanick was making it difficult for Uber and its employees to hire a world class CEO and raise additional funds from strategic investors.



'Based on a conversation with a representative of Lowercase Capital, we have learned that Benchmark also desires to remove Arianna Huffington from the Board of Directors and have made quite derogatory remarks about her,' Pishevar wrote.



Huffington has been an Uber board member since April 2016 and is helping to oversee an internal probe into the company's culture after Kalanick's ouster.



Benchmark holds a nearly 13 percent stake in Uber and has been reportedly approached to sell some of the stock it holds in the company. A group of outside investors including SoftBank, General Atlantic and Dragoneer Investment Group, are said to be in talks to buy a large part of Benchmark's stake.



Pishevar has reportedly offered to buy 75 percent of Benchmark's stake, but the firm is not interested in selling to him.



In his letter, Pishevar urged Benchmark to take the 'right and moral action' by stepping off the Uber board, divesting its shares and drop its lawsuit as well as public campaign against Kalanick.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX