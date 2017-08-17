SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- With a very solid "hemp manufacturing and processing infrastructure" via the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere now in full operation producing product, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is pleased to announce that its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor has officially launched and is in its first phase of operation.

The company previously purchased the NuAxon Tech Industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractor from NuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and the producer of the world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment as part of a joint venture with Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF), NuAxon's global exclusive distributor for the cannabis/hemp industry. After thorough testing and debugging, corporate executives are now commencing their "hemp oil extraction infrastructure," one of the company's current four underlying industrial hemp infrastructure components. (For those interested in purchasing a NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor, contact Freedom Leaf, Inc. at co2sales@nuaxon.com.)

David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, said, "I was extremely pleased with NuAxon BioScience. They not only delivered a superior product but did an outstanding job guiding our team through the testing and debugging phase. Now, we are proud to announce that the NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor is running like clockwork. From the purchase of it, building, delivery, installation and commissioning... it is perfect! There were only a few very, very minor glitches that were resolved."

To see Hemp, Inc.'s NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor in operation, visit Perlowin's Facebook page and scroll down to the August 16th post. As one of the most transparent public companies in the sector, Bruce Perlowin frequently posts 1-minute video updates of Hemp, Inc.'s processing facility.

Schmitt continued, "Hemp, Inc. is now in position to be a fully integrated high quality CBD manufacturer." According to executives, full operation of its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor is a significant step forward in its ability to clone, grow, cultivate and process high CBD plants. The income expected to be generated is substantial. "It basically all boils down to supply and demand. Today, market prices are somewhere in the ballpark of $20,000 per kilo and we have large amounts growing," said Schmitt.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), stated, "The launch of our extractor is a complete game-changer for Hemp, Inc. and CBD growers in North Carolina. CBD oil, as you may know has been taking the world by storm after Dr. Sanjay Gupta investigated the cannabinoid's ability to treat children with epilepsy a few years ago." Initially, CBD oil was eyed strictly as medicinal for critically ill patients, but now it has a broader or mass appeal. Perlowin continued, "Medical and recreational marijuana is currently the fastest growing industry on earth and CBDs is the fastest growing segment of that fastest growing industry on earth. We are thrilled to now have a solid working foothold in that meteoric growing field and expect huge revenues from that newly launched division as well."

"This is a very complex piece of machinery that is running smoothly at 4500 PSI, which is supercritical," says Schmitt. This particular super-critical CO2 method for extraction "employs the use of carbon dioxide placed under high pressure and extremely low temperatures to preserve, isolate, and maintain the purity levels of this medicinal oil." Most of the industry views this process as expensive. However, this enables Hemp, Inc. to have a huge advantage in the marketplace. They were able to purchase their Supercritical CO2 extraction equipment and learned how to fully operate it for maximum efficiency. The big reward behind it is a superior end product that is potent and safe.

"We have several large marketing partners around the world and in the USA in talks with potential large purchasers of our LCMs and now CBDs," says Perlowin. "Our 'hemp/kenaf manufacturing and processing infrastructure' is in place and our mill is now operating full time creating product from the 18,000,000 pounds of kenaf currently in inventory. Our hemp/kenaf farming infrastructure consists of hemp and kenaf growing in 5 states, farm equipment, cloning rooms, grow rooms, greenhouses and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. These four divisions represent a massive buildout of the industrial hemp infrastructure to allow Hemp, Inc. to successfully be one of the leaders in this emerging billion-dollar industry. To make America hemp again is how you make America great again and we are doing exactly that," concluded Perlowin.

HEMP, INC.'S NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP HUB

Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility, on over 9 acres in Spring Hope, North Carolina, is the only one of this magnitude in North America. It is indeed bound to become the mecca of this new clean green agricultural and industrial American revolution. Based on a variety of factors, Perlowin believes North Carolina is strategically positioned to be the largest hemp producing state in America by 2018. However, Kentucky and West Virginia (where Perlowin is currently traveling visiting hemp growing sites) will join this industrial hemp hub along with Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia. Most of these states were historically considered the hemp hub of America and will be again this time next year.

To see the video of America's largest hemp processing facility and 60-foot silo installation, click here. To see the video of the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, click here. To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING, CBD PRODUCING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing, CBD Producing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky and several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 4,500 acres (and counting) of land north of Kingman, Arizona where he's building a Veteran Village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities which will also include a 100,000 square-foot hemp (CBD) processing facility and a 10 acre holistic and learning center designed to treat and retrain veterans. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future. The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com).

Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is to treat, train and re-train our veterans. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by late 2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of America's homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year, according to Dannion Brinkley, Chairman of the Twilight Brigade.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

To see a series of videos on what a Kins Domain is, visit http://www.kinsdomain.us/. To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS

1) HIA 24th Annual Conference - September 8, 2017 - Kentucky

2) Vermont Hemp Festival - September 9, 2017 - Vermont

3) The Hemp University - tentatively September 30, 2017 - North Carolina

4) Tiny Hemp Houses - September 15-17, 2017 - Colorado

5) HempX Asheville (September 22-23, 2017 in North Carolina)

6) Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference - September 24 - 27, 2017 - California

7) Marijuana Business Conference and Expo - November 14 - 17, 2017 - Nevada

8) HHI Expo & Symposium 2017 MCEC Melbourne - December 2-3, 2017 - Australia

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS (in detail)

1) Hemp Industries Association 24th Annual Conference (September 8, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky) The conference will be hosted in Lexington, Kentucky in partnership with the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America and University of Kentucky. For more information, visit www.thehia.org.

2) First Annual Vermont Hemp Festival - (September 9, 2017 at the Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center) In light of the surge in agricultural hemp and value-added product interest in Vermont, Heady Vermont is producing the first annual Vermont Hemp Fest at Burke Mountain, a day-long event that provides educational resources and community connections for those with an interest in agricultural hemp in Vermont, including landowners, entrepreneurs, farmers, artisans, and investors. For more information on this event, click here.

3) The Hemp University - (September 30, 2017 - North Carolina) This upcoming event is all about The Art and Science of CBD Oil. Presenters will discuss such topics as: how and why it works in your body; how it is extracted & processed; and, how to sell your oil and who to sell it to. Additional, farmers will be taught how to grow high CBD rich hemp, where to acquire clones and seeds to start growing in their greenhouses and grow rooms immediately as well as planting in their fields in April of 2018. The cost for this event will be $99 per attendee and $50 per guest. (One guest ticket per $99 ticket). This event earns 6 credits toward The Hemp University's official accreditation and certification program. For more information, contact Rick Rainbolt at 704-965-8935

4) Tiny Hemp Houses (September 15-17, 2017 - Colorado) Attendees will learn to build a Tiny Hemp House; Hemp/lime recipes, mixing and application; Study original Tiny Hemp House after 3 years; History and examples of hemp/lime structures; Fitting into the construction schedule; Cost and sourcing materials; Detailed information about framing, electrical and plumbing for hempcrete structures; Application methods and scaling up tools for larger projects; and, current opportunities in hemp building sector. For more information on Tiny Hemp Houses, click here.

5) HempX Asheville (September 22-23, 2017 in North Carolina) Since 2015, HempX Asheville has been bringing together farmers, artists, crafters, and entrepreneurs to explore the diverse opportunities in industrial hemp. Staged the last two years at Highland Brewing Company, this year the festival has a new home at Franny's Farm in Leceister, NC and will be held September 22-23rd. HempX Asheville focuses in on "hands on" workshops and experiences so each attendee will be introduced to the multiple applications and uses of industrial hemp. Franny & Jeff Tacy, owners of Franny's Farm, will be harvesting their two acres of hemp for fiber around festival time. So a walk to the hemp field, time on the hemp brake, pounding the pulp for paper, and using hemp yarns for weaving and blending, can bring the story of "from seed to plant to processing to product" to life. With the best vendors, self-guided eco tours, on-site camping, and live music to complement, there is no other hemp-centric experience like HempX Asheville in the South.

6) Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference (September 24 - 27, 2017 in Anaheim, California) The conference objective is to prove the benefits of the dietary lifestyle through a review of current and progressive scientific research evidencing the preventive and disease fighting capabilities of whole food, plant-based nutrition. Geared toward medical doctors from a variety of specialty areas, as well as allied healthcare professionals, the information on plant-based nutrition will be presented with a commitment to intellectual integrity, without bias or influence.

7) Marijuana Business Conference and Expo (November 14 - 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV) The Marijuana Business Conference and Expo is the largest gathering business community of mid to large wholesale growers, dispensaries and recreational retailers, infused product makers, ancillary companies ranging from grow technology to legal services, and, angels and VCs investing in privately-held firms. The conference highlights the latest advances and networking opportunities in the cannabis industry. MJBizCon, as it is referred to, has continued to set industry-wide attendance records and is by far the world's largest gathering of executives and exhibitors each and every season. The show continues to be curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, the industry's most trusted professional news service. The upcoming expo expects 3,500-4,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than a dozen nations including a large Canadian contingent.

8) HHI Expo & Symposium 2017 MCEC Melbourne (December 2-3, 2017 in Australia) The Hemp, Health & Innovation Expo Melbourne 2017 is taking place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, next to the Yarra River in South Wharf. Held over 2 days (December 2nd and 3rd 2017), this event will have something for everyone. Attendees will be able to look, feel, taste, and experience the excitement of a large number of exhibitors, showcasing everything from Hemp fibers, clothing, bedding, beauty and health products, medicinal hemp products, building materials, hydroponic equipment to supplies for industry and home hobbyists alike, innovative products and so much more. You'll also learn how to grow your own produce, even where space is limited, fresh and free of chemicals. Discover new and innovative products. For more information, visit http://www.hhiexpo.com.au/about.html.

To list your hemp event here, email events@hempinc.com.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

The almost 1,000-member North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (NCIHA) is a 501(c)(6) trade organization that represents all the stakeholders helping to build a thriving hemp industry in North Carolina. The NCIHA is responsible for the lobbying effort behind the passage of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again.

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT VOTE HEMP

Vote Hemp is a national, single-issue, nonprofit organization dedicated to the acceptance of and free market for industrial hemp, low-THC oilseed and fiber varieties of Cannabis, and to changes in current law to allow U.S. farmers to grow the crop. Our ultimate goal is having hemp grown on a commercial scale in the U.S. once again and for the crop to be able to be processed here as well. We educate people on the issues surrounding hemp, register voters, and build coalitions to fulfill our mission.

Vote Hemp is working to shift federal regulation of industrial hemp farming out of the hands of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and get hemp farming regulated on the state level. Vote Hemp also works to defend against any new laws, regulations or policies that would prohibit or restrict hemp commerce or imports. Vote Hemp is not a drug policy organization, nor do we take positions on drug policy issues other than the improper classification of hemp as a drug.

Visit www.VoteHemp.com for more information.

IN THE NEWS: HEMP ON TRACK FOR LEGALIZATION

North Carolina: Editorial, "Here's Another way North Carolina is out-hustling Virginia" talks about North Carolina's top hemp advocate on "how this (industrial hemp) genetic offshoot of marijuana is such a versatile crop that farmers can make money three ways off the same plant -- the seeds can be used for food, the pods for nutritional supplements, the stalks used for fiber." "It's a no-brainer thing for farmers," Bob Crumley says." He talks about how growing hemp was once considered a patriotic act. In colonial times, farmers were required to plant a certain number of acres of hemp -- or pay higher taxes. The first drafts of the Declaration of Independence were written on hemp paper. Betsy Ross's flag was made out of hemp. Hemp was the "America First" economic policy of its day, because the fibrous plant enabled the colonies to be self-reliant in everything from canvas for ships' sails to uniforms. Read the full editorial here.

Utah: A Utah agricultural board has given preliminary approval to a change in government rules that would allow farmers in the state to cultivate industrial hemp for research purposes. Farmers would be allowed to grow hemp that contains less than 0.03% THC under the Utah Department of Food and Agriculture's proposed rule. State research institutions such as Utah State University are already allowed to cultivate industrial hemp for research purposes as part of the 2014 federal Farm Bill, but the new rule would expand who's allowed to grow the plant, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Read the full article here.

Nevada: Gov. Sandoval signed Senate Bill 375 and Senate Bill 396 recently, allowing Nevada's Native American tribal government to directly negotiate with the state over the use and sale of medicinal cannabis on tribal lands, and expanding the state's hemp cultivation program. According to the article, Gov. Sandoval also gave the proverbial green light by signing off on Senate Bill 396. The recently passed legislation creates an additional hemp program for Nevada's farmers. Per the bill, S.B. 396 establishes rules and regulations authorizing the growth and handling of industrial hemp for the production of cannabinoid-infused products.

Colorado: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed off on Senate Bill 17-117, entitled "Recognize Industrial Hemp Agricultural Product for Agricultural Water Right," on May 21, 2017. This bill protects hemp farmers who use water stored in federal reservoirs. The bill was introduced in the state Legislature by Sen. Don Coram, and sponsored by Rep. Marc Catlin. Both are Montrose Republicans. Colorado legalized growing hemp in 2014, but it is still banned at the federal level, creating complications when water from a federal project is used to water it. Senate Bill 17-117 says Colorado water right holders have the right to use it on hemp if the person is registered by the state to grow hemp for commercial, or research purposes. During an interview with The Journal, Hickenlooper said the hemp water bill will give farmers some reassurance, and he was cautiously optimistic that it could become a good cash crop for the state.

"Concerning confirmation that industrial hemp is a recognized agricultural product for which a person with a water right decreed for agricultural use may use the water subject to the water right for industrial hemp cultivation. In Colorado, water subject to a water right may be used for the purpose for which the water is decreed. The bill confirms that a person with an absolute or conditional water right decreed for agricultural use may use the water subject to the water right for the growth or cultivation of industrial hemp if the person is registered by the department of agriculture to grow industrial hemp for commercial or research and development purposes."

For more detailed information on SB 17-117, visit www.leg.colorado.gov, by clicking here.

North Dakota: Chris Zenker, one of 35 farmers and growers who received a special license from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp for 2017, drove from Gackle to a farm just north of Carrington, North Dakota last week to pick up enough industrial hemp seed to plant 100 acres. According to Zenker, he is trying hemp as a way to introduce a different crop in the rotation and likes that it has the potential to be a cash crop. The seed from Gussiaas' farm received the largest of four shipments of industrial hemp seed, 64,000 pounds, that the North Dakota Department of Agriculture had shipped from Canada for distribution to farmers and growers approved to grow hemp in 2017. The state will receive a total of 84,250 pounds of industrial hemp seed this year with seed distributed in 50-pound bags. (visit full article on www.agweek.com)

Illinois: The Illinois Senate unanimously approved a measure, SB 1294, that would allow farmers to grow and sell industrial hemp, a strain of cannabis. But unlike marijuana, industrial hemp contains less than one percent of THC, and its fiber can be used to manufacture a variety of products. Pollitt says he estimates Illinois stands to gain an economic industry, including processing and transportation, that could outpace the state's pumpkin crop. Hemp advocates point to neighboring Kentucky, where more than 135 farms and 40 processors have enrolled in the state's pilot program that launched in 2016.

The Industrial Hemp Senate Bill 1294 was passed to the House on May 5, 2017. On May 31, 2017, final action for the House was extended to June 30, 2017.

Washington: Washington state Governor Jay Inslee signed off on HB 2064 which removes industrial hemp from the state list of illegal drugs. The state's governor said the bill will protect farmers and processors from federal interference. The measure affecting industrial hemp also included guidelines for edible marijuana products and licensed marijuana sellers. The law takes effect in July, 23 2017.

West Virginia: In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2453 which allows hemp to be grown for research purposes, to also allow hemp to be grown commercially. The proposal was passed by both the House and Senate unanimously. HB 2453 states that a person growing industrial hemp for commercial purposes shall apply to the commissioner for license on a form prescribed by the commissioner. The application for a license must include the name and address of the applicant and the legal description of the land area to be used for the production of industrial hemp.

Whether it's Alaska or Florida, North Carolina or Nevada, Hemp, Inc. is on the ground more often than not conducting business in those states. In Arizona, for example, Hemp, Inc. plans to grow up to 300 acres on a 500-acre Veteran Village Kins Community as soon as Arizona legalizes hemp, which we expect in early 2018. "Hemp, Inc. does not wait for the inevitable legalization of industrial hemp in a state prior to building our industrial hemp infrastructure there. Instead of waiting for it to be legalized, being proactive gives us a significant advantage in the industrial hemp industry," says Perlowin.

Florida: In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott signed the Industrial Hemp Pilot Projects bill into law. The bill would give FAMU Florida A&M University and UF University of Florida the green light to develop pilot projects to cultivate, process, test, research, create and market safe commercial applications for industrial hemp. According to the article, "the universities would work with private partnerships to conduct and pay for the research. All research would be registered with Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Approval for the program is needed by the universities' board of trustees." If approved by trustees, the universities are required to submit a report to the governor and the Legislature within two years after the pilot project's creation.

In August, 2017, Perlowin plans to buy land in Florida to build a Veteran's Village Kins Community in that state.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see Hemp, Inc.'s video just posted entitled, "The Largest Hemp Mill in the Western Hemisphere is Now Online - It's Alive", click here. To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

9 GREAT REASONS TO INCLUDE HEMP AS PART OF A HEALTHY DIET (Source)

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel - While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted. Right now we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long."

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet? Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.'S VIDEO UPDATES

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.'s "Triple Bottom Line" approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

SOCIAL NETWORKS:

http://www.twitter.com/hempinc (Twitter)

http://www.facebook.com/hempinc (Facebook)

http://investorshangout.com/Hemp-Inc-HEMP-87248/ (Investors Hangout)

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Hemp, Inc.

(855) HEMP-OUT

info@hempinc.com

http://www.hempinc.com



For Investor Relations, please send correspondence to:

ir@hempinc.com



