17.08.2017
PR Newswire

Dexion Absolute Ltd - Fifth Interim Distribution Announcement

PR Newswire
London, August 17

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Fifth interim distribution announcement (Continuing Portfolio)

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 23 March 2016, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

The Liquidators announce their intention to make a fifth interim distribution (the "Fifth Interim Distribution") of:

GBP £0.04167 per ordinary Sterling share issued

The Fifth Interim Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Sterling shares on the register at the close of business on 11 August 2017 (the "Record Date").

The Fifth Interim Distribution will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Friday 18 August 2017 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators
Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WR
Tel: 01481 721 000
restructuring-ci@kpmg.com


