Global Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2021: Driven by Increased Efficiency Provided by Ionizing Radiation Sterilizers

The "Global Ionizing Radiation Sterlization Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Ionizing radiation sterilization market to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of tote radiator sterilizers. Tote radiator sterilizers can sterilize products contained in boxes, bags, or drums. These are metal containers that are fitted within a sterilization equipment and can accommodate products with 100 kg weight for sterilization and can complete the process within a short period of time. These containers or totes can also move around the radiation source on roller bed conveyers in four rows and at two levels.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased efficiency provided by ionizing radiation sterilizers. Ionizing radiation sterilizers such as X-ray, E-beam, and Gamma sterlizers are highly efficient. For instance, the time required for sterilization using ionizing radiation sterilizors is hardly a few seconds compared with conventional sterilizors that require hours. For instance, an E-beam sterilizor is a type of ionizing radiation sterlizor known for sterlizing products packaged in boxes within a few seconds, which cannot be achieved by conventional sterilizors.





Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is conversion into radioactive samples. Ionizing radiation sterilization carries the risk of the object to be sterilized being converted into a radioactive sample, which can have many harmful effects such as damage of cells or DNA, and even cancer. Also, some cells may die because of radiation or become abnormal either temporarily or permanently. It can also lead to sickness or even death within hours or days, even if such cases are extremely rare. Generally, plasticized PVC is safe for radiation sterlization but other polymers or combination of polymers are adversely affected by radiation sterilization; they become radioactive or even carcinogenic at the end of the process of sterlization.

Key vendors

Astell

Getinge group

Steris

Tuttnauer

Other prominent vendors

Benchmark Scientific

BMM Weston

CISA production

MATACHANA GROUP

