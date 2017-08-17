

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three Democrat lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have announced a plan to introduce Friday a resolution to censure President Donald Trump for his comments about the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last week, which killed three and injured many more.



The resolution is co-sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington.



It calls to censure and condemn the President for his remarks at a bad-tempered press conference at Trump Tower Tuesday.



The motion points out that Trump re-asserted his earlier comments that 'both sides' were to blame for the violence, tried to excuse the behavior of participants in the 'Unite the Right' rally, and attempted to create a moral equivalence between white supremacist, KKK, neo-Nazi groups and those counter-protesting the rally.



Rep. Jayapal accused the President of pouring salt on the nation's wounds by defending those who marched with white supremacists.



At a time the American people expect their leaders to condemn white supremacy in unambiguous terms, Trump stood up for them, said the Indian-American Congresswoman.



The resolution also urged the President to strongly condemn white nationalists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups responsible for the violence, and to remove from the Trump administration all individuals who support white supremacists.



The lawmakers have named three top White House officials -- the White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Trump's senior advisor for policy Stephen Miller, and Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to the President - as white supremacists.



The censure motion against presidential behavior, which is a rare legislative action in US history, is supported by 47 members of Congress.



If the condemnation is adopted by the House, it would be the first time since President Bill Clinton's Monica Lewisnky scandal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX