sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,468 Euro		-0,008
-0,12 %
WKN: 853760 ISIN: FR0000120685 Ticker-Symbol: NBP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIXIS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,359
6,362
16:17
6,359
6,361
16:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIXIS SA
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIXIS SA6,468-0,12 %