As of August 18, 2017, the following structured product issued by Natixis Structured Issuance SA changes list from STO Structured Products to STO Structured Products Units. Last day of trading on STO Structured Products is August 17, 2017. The Short Name and the Trading Code will be changed according to below.



Issuer: Natixis Structured Issuance SA ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: LU1215604536 ------------------------------------------------------------ Current Short Name: NXS1643 ------------------------------------------------------------ New Short Name: NXS1643A ------------------------------------------------------------ Current Trading Code: NXS1643 ------------------------------------------------------------ New Trading Code: NXS1643A ------------------------------------------------------------ Term: Changes segment as of August 18, 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.