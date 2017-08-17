MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that Stacey Goodman will join Freddie Mac as executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO) on September 25, 2017.

Goodman brings to Freddie Mac over 25 years of technology experience in the financial services industry. In her role, Goodman will lead the Information Technology (IT) division and provide corporatewide leadership for all the company's technology activities.

Goodman will be a member of the senior operating committee and will report directly to CEO Donald H. Layton.

"Stacey is the right leader at the right time to take our technology and company transformation to the next level," said Donald H. Layton, Freddie Mac chief executive officer. "Her strong leadership skills and in-depth knowledge of financial services technology will enable us to deliver services to our clients and operate our company as well as the very best financial institutions."

Most recently, Goodman was executive vice president, chief information and operations officer at CIT. Before that she held several roles of increasing responsibility at Bank of America, last serving as managing director and divisional CIO of global technology & operations. She also served as managing director of IT at UBS and held other senior-level positions within the financial services industry over her career.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ruth Fisher

703-903-3974

Ruth_Fisher@FreddieMac.com



