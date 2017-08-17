

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Nestle's marketing and sales of Poland Spring bottled water, accusing it of not meeting the federal definition of spring water and of being 'a colossal fraud perpetrated against American consumers.'



The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Connecticut federal court by eleven plaintiffs from the Nutmeg State as well as New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.



The plaintiffs said they would not have paid a premium for Nestle's Poland Spring water had they known it did not actually come from eight purported natural springs in Maine. They accused Nestle of selling common bottled groundwater under the Poland Spring brand since 1993.



'Rather than being '100% Natural Spring Water,' Poland Spring Water products all contain ordinary groundwater that defendant collects from wells it drilled in saturated plains or valleys where the water table is within a few feet of the earth's surface,' according to the plaintiffs.



The lawsuit noted that none of Nestle's eight purported 'natural spring' sites contains a genuine spring under FDA rules.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations require that all bottled spring water must be collected either at the source of a naturally occurring spring or from a well that draws from a natural spring.



The plaintiffs noted that the actual Poland Spring in Maine ran dry nearly 50 years ago, and as Poland Spring is not a source of Nestle's products, the company's use of the 'Poland Spring' brand name is unlawful.



The plaintiffs are seeking class certification, an injunction, and at least $5 million in damages for false advertising, breach of contract, deceptive labeling, and consumer-law violations.



However, a spokeswoman for Nestle Waters North America Inc. refuted the allegations and said that the claims made in the lawsuit are without merit.



'Poland Spring is 100% spring water. It meets the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations defining spring water, all state regulations governing spring classification for standards of identity, as well as all federal and state regulations governing spring water collection, good manufacturing practices, product quality and labeling,' the spokeswoman said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX