Karoo Energy Plc - Competent Person's Report Available

KAROO ENERGY PLC

("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

Competent Person's Report Available

The Company is pleased to announce the release of the Competent Persons Report ("CPR"), covering the exploration and prospecting licences held by Karoo Energy through its subsidiaries Equatorial Oil and Gas Plc and Tamboran Botswana Pty. The technical detail has been updated and revised using recent borehole information relating to the licences EL001/2012 and EL171/2015 in particular.

This information which relates to several deep (up to 700m) wells located in these licence areas and drilled on the margins of the sedimentary basin is identified by our research and confirmed by the CPR. The geological logs of these boreholes reinforces the previous interpretation of the historical data sets that Karoo and Nama sedimentary rocks are likely to be present at the required depths (i.e. >1000m) at which shale gas can be generated. The rock types recorded in these boreholes include thick sequences of up to 60m of mudstones and carbonaceous, mudstones which are considered potential source rocks for shale gas.

Re-interpretation of the previous regional geophysical and newly acquired gravity data has more precisely defined the extent of these multiple sedimentary basins and in EL171/2015 indicated an additional target area.

The full CPR is available on the company website www.karooenergyplc.co.uk and was completed by RPS Energy Consultants Limited.

The company is also pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a dual listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") and will be the first NEX company to complete a dual listing on the BSE. This dual listing will enable the company to access institutional funds in Botswana and encourage local participation in what is a strategic project for Botswana

