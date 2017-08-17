Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market 2017-2021 - One Challenge in the Market is High R&D Cost and Duration of Product Development

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global personal care active ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal care active ingredients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of active ingredients in the market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for men's grooming products. The global men's grooming products market is expected to grow during the forecast period. This is because men are adopting personal care products to improve their appearance. Botanical and herbal ingredients are the most commonly used ingredients in personal care products that are meant for men.

According to the report, one driver in the market is preference for multifunctional products. Personal care and beauty products that offer multiple benefits are popular, especially among consumers who are cost conscious and prefer streamlined solutions. The growing popularity of BB and CC creams drives the demand for multifunctional products. To address this growing demand, vendors are developing integrated products that offer multiple benefits. They are also developing new solutions that target acne and dark circles and products that are specific to men.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high R&D cost and duration of product development. The R&D cost of developing active ingredients or innovative formulations for personal care products is high. The development of such ingredients is time consuming as it takes several years. The demand for fish-based products is increasing. However, the development of such products can be time consuming. On average, the development of products that use marine ingredients takes four to eight years. Biological target selection takes one to two years.



Key Vendors

Ashland

BASF

Croda International

Solvay

Other Prominent Vendors

AkzoNobel

Biosil Technologies

Clariant

Dow Corning

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Huber

Lonza Group

Momentive Performance Materials

Royal DSM

Stepan

Wacker Chemie



Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Segmentation By Product



Part 06: Segmentation By Geography



Part 07: Decision Framework



Part 08: Drivers And Challenges



Part 09: Market Trends



Part 10: Vendor Landscape



Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25m2hc/global_personal





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716