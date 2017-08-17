sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2017 | 16:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market 2017-2021 - One Challenge in the Market is High R&D Cost and Duration of Product Development

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global personal care active ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal care active ingredients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of active ingredients in the market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for men's grooming products. The global men's grooming products market is expected to grow during the forecast period. This is because men are adopting personal care products to improve their appearance. Botanical and herbal ingredients are the most commonly used ingredients in personal care products that are meant for men.

According to the report, one driver in the market is preference for multifunctional products. Personal care and beauty products that offer multiple benefits are popular, especially among consumers who are cost conscious and prefer streamlined solutions. The growing popularity of BB and CC creams drives the demand for multifunctional products. To address this growing demand, vendors are developing integrated products that offer multiple benefits. They are also developing new solutions that target acne and dark circles and products that are specific to men.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high R&D cost and duration of product development. The R&D cost of developing active ingredients or innovative formulations for personal care products is high. The development of such ingredients is time consuming as it takes several years. The demand for fish-based products is increasing. However, the development of such products can be time consuming. On average, the development of products that use marine ingredients takes four to eight years. Biological target selection takes one to two years.

Key Vendors

  • Ashland
  • BASF
  • Croda International
  • Solvay

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AkzoNobel
  • Biosil Technologies
  • Clariant
  • Dow Corning
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Evonik Industries
  • Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
  • Huber
  • Lonza Group
  • Momentive Performance Materials
  • Royal DSM
  • Stepan
  • Wacker Chemie

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Segmentation By Geography

Part 07: Decision Framework

Part 08: Drivers And Challenges

Part 09: Market Trends

Part 10: Vendor Landscape

Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25m2hc/global_personal

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire