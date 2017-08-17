

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Suggesting the U.S. economy may experience further improvements in activity in the second half of the year, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing that its index of leading economic indicators rose in line with estimates in July.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index increased by 0.3 percent in July after climbing by 0.6 percent in June.



'The large negative contribution from housing permits, a reversal from June, was more than offset by gains in the financial indicators, new orders and sentiment,' said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at the Conference Board.



The report said the coincident economic index rose by 0.3 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June.



The lagging economic index also ticked up by 0.1 percent in July after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month.



