Global Signature Verification Market 2017-2021 - Market to Decline at a CAGR of 8.67%

The "Global Signature Verification Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global signature verification market to decline at a CAGR of (8.67%) during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global signature verification market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues generated from the sales of signature verification software and integrated solutions (includes software). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in digitization of banking services. The increased penetration of smartphones and tablets have led to a digital transformation of the banking sector. The BFSI sector is seen as one of the prominent users of portable devices for digital payments and cashless financial transactions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is strong need to reduce identity duplication. The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to its customers without compromising their convenience. The payments and card industry (PCI) has been digitally transformed with the changing consumer preferences and the introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With advances in technology, the number of fraud and forgeries are also increasing, highlighting the need for solutions that are difficult to duplicate.

Key Vendors

Biometric Signature ID

CERTIFY GLOBAL

Cyber-SIGN



iSign Solutions

Other Prominent Vendors

01 Systems

Ascertia

DATAVISION IMAGE

DynaSig

Entrust (Datacard)

Hitachi

KeCrypt

Kofax (Acquired by Lexmark)

Odyssey Technologies

Parascript

Scriptel

Secured Signing

SOFTPRO

SutiSoft

SQN Banking Systems

WonderNet



Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Economic Overview



Part 06: Market Landscape



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Five Forces Analysis



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Major Vendor Description



Part 15: Appendix





