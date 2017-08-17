sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2017 | 16:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Signature Verification Market 2017-2021 - Market to Decline at a CAGR of 8.67%

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Signature Verification Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global signature verification market to decline at a CAGR of (8.67%) during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global signature verification market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues generated from the sales of signature verification software and integrated solutions (includes software). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in digitization of banking services. The increased penetration of smartphones and tablets have led to a digital transformation of the banking sector. The BFSI sector is seen as one of the prominent users of portable devices for digital payments and cashless financial transactions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is strong need to reduce identity duplication. The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to its customers without compromising their convenience. The payments and card industry (PCI) has been digitally transformed with the changing consumer preferences and the introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With advances in technology, the number of fraud and forgeries are also increasing, highlighting the need for solutions that are difficult to duplicate.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is strong need to reduce identity duplication. The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to its customers without compromising their convenience.

Key Vendors

  • Biometric Signature ID
  • CERTIFY GLOBAL
  • Cyber-SIGN
  • iSign Solutions

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 01 Systems
  • Ascertia
  • DATAVISION IMAGE
  • DynaSig
  • Entrust (Datacard)
  • Hitachi
  • KeCrypt
  • Kofax (Acquired by Lexmark)
  • Odyssey Technologies
  • Parascript
  • Scriptel
  • Secured Signing
  • SOFTPRO
  • SutiSoft
  • SQN Banking Systems
  • WonderNet

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Economic Overview

Part 06: Market Landscape

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Geographical Segmentation

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Five Forces Analysis

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Major Vendor Description

Part 15: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3tkgqb/global_signature

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire