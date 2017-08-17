Global Signature Verification Market 2017-2021 - Market to Decline at a CAGR of 8.67%

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Signature Verification Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global signature verification market to decline at a CAGR of (8.67%) during the period 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global signature verification market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues generated from the sales of signature verification software and integrated solutions (includes software). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in digitization of banking services. The increased penetration of smartphones and tablets have led to a digital transformation of the banking sector. The BFSI sector is seen as one of the prominent users of portable devices for digital payments and cashless financial transactions.
According to the report, one driver in the market is strong need to reduce identity duplication. The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to its customers without compromising their convenience. The payments and card industry (PCI) has been digitally transformed with the changing consumer preferences and the introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With advances in technology, the number of fraud and forgeries are also increasing, highlighting the need for solutions that are difficult to duplicate.
Key Vendors
- Biometric Signature ID
- CERTIFY GLOBAL
- Cyber-SIGN
- iSign Solutions
Other Prominent Vendors
- 01 Systems
- Ascertia
- DATAVISION IMAGE
- DynaSig
- Entrust (Datacard)
- Hitachi
- KeCrypt
- Kofax (Acquired by Lexmark)
- Odyssey Technologies
- Parascript
- Scriptel
- Secured Signing
- SOFTPRO
- SutiSoft
- SQN Banking Systems
- WonderNet
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Economic Overview
Part 06: Market Landscape
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Geographical Segmentation
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Five Forces Analysis
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Major Vendor Description
Part 15: Appendix
