PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro 2Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

For Immediate Release 17 August 2017

PhosAgro 2Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 24 August 2017, PhosAgro will release its reviewed interim condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months and six months ended 30 June 2017. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:00 London time (15:00 Moscow; 08:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.

Webcast links:



English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1490061&s=1&k=84D305E90D8698E347582A2CBABCE24D



Russian:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1490063&s=1&k=A8FB7C1123BCE42DB95D0100901DA231



Participant dial-in numbers:



Russian Federation +7 4952216523

Russian Federation 8-10-8002-0414011

United Kingdom +44 2030432440

United Kingdom 08082381774

United States 1 8778874163



Conference ID numbers:



English call: 79399835#

Russian call: 63017030#



For further information please contact:



PJSC PhosAgro

Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department

+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187

ir@phosagro.ru



Timur Belov, Press Officer

Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary

+7 495 232 9689



EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 7554 993 032

+7 499 918 3134