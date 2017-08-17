MediaTechnics Corporation Continues to Work on Developing CBD Businesses and Conducting PCAOB Audit

MEDT to Conduct PCAOB Audits, File to Become Fully Reporting

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / MediaTechnics Corporation (OTC PINK: MEDT) ("MEDT") is pleased to announce that it has nearly completed its plans to develop a nationally legal, industrial hemp based CBD extraction program in conjunction with Vaxa Industries of Denver, Colorado. MEDT plans to complete its first purchase of tonnage of industrial hemp in the next few weeks and plans to develop an extraction facility near Las Vegas, NV.

Cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (CBD), may have the ability to help with headaches, depression, mood swings, and other medical conditions.

Additionally, MEDT's subsidiary, BlazeNow Inc., has nearly completed a complete rewrite of its apps and website and plans to begin a rollout of these new features in the very near term.

Finally, MEDT has received quotes from, and has selected, a PCAOB auditor to conduct an audit of both itself and its subsidiary, BlazeNow Inc. When completed, MEDT will file to become a fully reporting company under Section 12 of the Securities Act of 1933.

ABOUT BLAZENOW INC.

BlazeNow Inc., a subsidiary of MediaTechnics, is an advertising and data-driven technology company that provides a reputable platform not just for the Cannabis industry, but for mainstream businesses alike - all while providing convenience, products, and education to consumers and patients. It is is poised to become a leader in the way cannabis connoisseurs access delivery services, head shops, dispensaries, and doctors. The BlazeNow™ app (www.blazenow.com), for use by cannabis business owners and consumers, enables businesses to provide accurate and up to date information to consumers and provides a much needed advertising tool for small businesses and up and coming cannabis brands.

The product and consumer data that we collect through our platform is valuable to entrepreneurs, investors, advertisers, policymakers, and more. By offering a premium quality product and customer service at an affordable price, we are positioned to be an integral part of this emerging industry. "We are working tirelessly to add new features and improve the site in order to provide a premium user experience," says Jeremy Carr, CEO of MediaTechnics and BlazeNow Inc.

