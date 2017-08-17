CannaHealth.org is Now Providing the Latest News and Research about Medical Marijuana, CBD Oil and Related Topics

For People Who are Interested in Learning More about the Latest Breakthroughs Relating to Cannabis, CannaHealth.org is a One Stop Shop

FRUITA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / The founders of CannaHealth.org, a website that is devoted to sharing up-to-date news about medical marijuana, are pleased to announce that they are now providing the latest updates and most important research breakthroughs that are at the intersection of health and cannabis.

To learn more, check out www.cannahealth.org.

The founders of the website understand that while many people have questions about medical marijuana and related topics like CBD oil, which is short for cannabidiol, they may not know where to turn for accurate information.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create CannaHealth.org, and provide people with a reputable and educational online resource for news, research and updates about cannabis.

One of the articles that has gotten a lot of positive attention from readers is titled "All About CBD Oil." As the article explains, CBD oil is a non-psychoactive extract of the cannabis plant. While many people have heard of CBD's cousin THC - which is the cannabinoid found in marijuana that causes people to get high - CBD is non-psychoactive and when it is derived from hemp as an oil it contains almost zero THC.

"There are 113 chemical compounds, called cannabinoids, found in cannabis," the article noted, adding that CBDs have started to gain international attention because of its benefits for a wide range of ailments.

As the article explained, when people ingest CBD oil, the compound acts on the body's endocannabinoid system.

"Think of the endocannabinoid system as a machine located in your brain and throughout the nervous system that helps mediate various physiological processes: pain, mood, appetite, memory, sleep, etc.," the article noted.

While cannabidiol does not have an impact on the body's cannabinoid receptors that are in the brain, body and immune system, it has a positive effect on other non-cannabinoid receptors to switch on. As the article notes, cannabidiol oil has been found to be effective in regulating anxiety, nausea, sleep, pain, and other health concerns.

CannaHealth highlights news relating to medical marijuana, as well as the constantly-changing legal status of cannabis in the United States. CannaHealth.org breaks down new research, explains new laws, and highlights the best new industry-related products. Find out more at https://www.cannahealth.org.

