Healthcare Pioneers Tackle the Transformation of Care Delivery at Frost & Sullivan North America Summit

The Growth, Innovation & Leadership (GIL) Summit will have a Transformational Health Think Tank which reveals how disruptive technologies will transform the healthcare industry by 2025.

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --By 2025, the healthcare industry is expected to look extraordinarily different from today. New treatment paradigms which integrate elements of prediction, prevention, and automation to make care more affordable and efficient are required. In addition, many disruptions expected with the convergence of stakeholders will influence each care segment in the next decade along with the demand for consumer engagement in healthcare which has never been larger.

From September 17 to 20, 2017, Frost & Sullivan's Growth Innovation and Leadership 2017 North America summit at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas, will provide the insight to fuel sustainable top-line revenue growth, create customer value and develop long-term competitive advantage.

During the Transformational Health Think Tank, taking place in the afternoon from 1.45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., a phenomenal group of healthcare pioneers together with Frost & Sullivan's global team will provide their perspectives on how to overcome key market challenges and be ready to shape the future of Healthcare. Our keynotes will discuss trending topics such as digital health, medical devices, consumer-driven healthcare, digital therapeutics, precision medicine, genomics, and health data.

"By 2025, new partnerships and ecosystem development will be essential in order to revamp care delivery and create solutions that will support the evolution from 'sickcare' to healthcare to health," explains Greg Caressi, Transformational Health Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, who will conduct the industry Think Tank. "By bringing together a variety of stakeholders at an event focused on cross-industry innovation, we will be able as a group to take significant steps along the path to advancing the vision that companies should follow to be successful in this transition."

The following industry thought leaders will present their insights throughout the event with exclusive presentations, a case study and interactive panels:

Brady Davis, Vice President, Strategy & Marketing, DNAnexus

Dennis Robbins, Ph.D., M.P.H., Principal, I.D.E.A.S.,American Heart Association

Jason Williams, Vice President, Analytics & Growth Strategy, Change Healthcare

Michelle Mosolgo, Chief Technology Officer, Merck Healthcare Solutions and Services

Paul Chew, Chief Medical Officer,Omada Health

Explore how the healthcare landscape is expected to evolve. To know more about this global conference and/or to participate, please visit http://frost.ly/1rb.

Coming soon:

GIL 2017: Mexico - November 30th, Four Seasons Hotel, Mexico City.

For more information, connect with Francesca.valente@frost.com.

