Applied Artificial Intelligence: Innovative Ideas and Disruptive Decisions that Will Transform Your Business

LONDON, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On 5 - 7 February, 2018, the Process Excellence (PEX) Network will host the first ever Applied AI Summit. The event will bring together AI experts, data disruptors and C-suite delegates, bridging the gap in the market by offering real-life case studies from the biggest names in the industry.

There will be over 40 industry experts ready to share their experiences with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it has transformed their businesses. Unique to this summit, only use cases will be presented, no pie-in-the-sky futurists. With 11 interactive discussion groups taking place on day one of the summit, attendees will be hearing from thought-leaders from big names such as Asos, IBM and Thales in the intimate sessions.

Carl Watt, Strategy Analytics Senior Manager for Dixons Carphone, presenting at the summit, said: "What I'm looking forward to is coming together and trying to understand how AI can be integrated into people's lives, and how it is going to affect the way an industry operates and how companies do business."

Key sessions at The Applied AI Summit 2018:

Airbnb's Head of AI Lab discusses the business problems that can be solved with deep learning in the next 5 - 10 years and the innovations that will make this possible.

Experts from SSE, the BBC and Liverpool Victoria engage in an interactive discussion, sharing their experiences of AI and dealing with the questions and fears that may arise.

Chief Research Information Officer from the Great Ormond Street Hospital shares his expertise on the role that AI will have in the future of medicine.

Joel De Figueiredo, Senior Conference Director, PEX Network, said: "We really want to focus on tangible case studies at Applied AI, so there will be no sales pitches in sight, nor any hypothetical fables, just a select group of experts for attendees to learn from and engage with."

The Applied AI Summit 2018 is part of the RPA & AI Series, a world-leading collection of events specifically catered to automation, machine learning and AI. If there is something happening in the autonomous community, the RPA & AI Series will have it covered!

