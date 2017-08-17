Lily Boutique: Online Retailers Thrive as Brick and Mortar Retailers Struggle

Several Retail Giants Have Already Closed their Doors, and Others May Do the Same Before the End of 2017

In a world where many brick and mortar stores are struggling and some well-known retailers may actually shut their doors, the sales at online stores are getting stronger.

As an article in Retail Dive notes, companies like Sears, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew are contending with a drop in sales, which has led to the closing of many of the retail giants' locations. In addition, stores like rue21, Payless and Gymboree have all entered bankruptcy proceedings, and Macy's recently announced that they would be shutting down over 60 stores.