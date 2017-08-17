TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 17, 2017) - Tokyo Smoke is excited to announce its expansion into the Prairies, with six new retail locations slated to open over the next two years. Starting with downtown Calgary in fall 2017, Tokyo Smoke's retail and coffee shops will also see additional locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. This western expansion marks the first phase of Tokyo Smoke's broader plan to expand nationally, bringing design-focused, elevated shopping experiences, a robust coffee program and stylish cannabis products to Canadians. In addition, to further scale its presence in Ontario, three new locations will open in late 2017: near Queen and Broadview (close to the recently opened Broadview Hotel), in downtown Hamilton (in the newly-revitalized James Street area) and in Toronto's downtown core (a PATH-accessible location).

Tokyo Smoke is partnering with Leo's Hospitality Management Group ("Leo's Group"), a Saskatchewan-based leader in the hospitality sector, to roll-out the Prairie expansion with backing from Green Acre Capital and York Plains Investment Corp. Leo's Group owns and operates Victoria's Tavern in Regina and Leopold's Tavern with five locations in Saskatoon and Regina, and a sixth location opening in Calgary in October. Leo's Group will provide local market insight and on-the-ground operational oversight, while the Tokyo Smoke team will ensure each new location offers customers a consistent look, feel, product mix and overall brand experience.

"We're excited to announce this significant step in our quest to help shape the future of Canadian cannabis retail. Expanding into the Prairies by partnering with Leo's Group allows us to deliver the Tokyo Smoke experience tailored to the local market," said Alan Gertner, founder and CEO of Tokyo Smoke. "Whether it's to browse our carefully selected products, enjoy a cup of coffee or learn more about cannabis, we can't wait to welcome customers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to our stores."

Each new location will be designed by DesignAgency, sharing a similar aesthetic to Tokyo Smoke's Queen Street flagship store in Toronto, but customized with locally-tailored design that features works by local artists. The stores will have a stylish, approachable and modern aesthetic, featuring an interesting mix of materials, a monochromatic colour palette, beautiful lighting, and a few unexpected touches to infuse each space with individuality.

"We're thrilled to extend our commitment to providing innovative hospitality experiences to the cannabis industry. Tokyo Smoke is helping to shape the future of cannabis and their focus on providing an immersive, thoughtful experience for customers aligns well with our goals as a company," said Matt Pinch, Co-Founder and President of Leo's Group. More details about the expansion are forthcoming.

About Tokyo Smoke:

Tokyo Smoke is an award-winning lifestyle brand that brings sophistication and design to the cannabis space. With immersive experiences and design led retail spaces selling coffee, clothing and designer products, Tokyo Smoke is developing an international reputation as the go-to destination for luxurious, creative offerings within the industry. With the expected completion of its Series B funding, resulting in approximately $10 million in total raised capital, the acquisition of fellow designer cannabis brand Van der Pop, partnering with Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) (OTCQB: APHQF) and WeedMD (TSX VENTURE: WMD), as well as developing Nesta Brand Co (a brand expansion company bringing the best cannabis products to the Canadian market), Tokyo Smoke continues to be the leading Canadian brand in the cannabis space. Tokyo Smoke will expand into Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Hamilton, ON and the U.S. market in in 2017.



About Leo's Group:

Leopold's Hospitality Management Group ("Leo's Group") was founded in June 2013 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Leo's Group provides a full range of management services in the hospitality industry including innovative concept development, financing, real estate selection and development, operational and marketing oversight and food and beverage management. Leo's Group has developed two original concepts and currently provides full management for three concepts with more opportunities in development. In 2013, the Leo's Group founded and developed Leopold's Tavern, a community dive bar concept that it will grow to 6 locations by the end of 2017. In 2014, Victoria's Tavern was developed and launched by the group in downtown Regina. Finally, in 2017, in partnership with York Plains and Green Acre Capital, Leo's Group acquired development rights and the management contract for Tokyo Smoke in the Prairies. In 2017, the first Tokyo Smoke outside of Toronto will open in Calgary, Alberta. leosgroup.ca

