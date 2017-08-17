Global Grow Tents Market 2017-2021 with GrowLab, Gorilla Grow Tent, Secret Jardin, Sun Hut & Trojan Tents Dominating

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global grow tents market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021

According to the report, one driver in the market is preference for growing agricultural produce at home. Instead of spending money on buying produce in the market, grow tents allow gardening and the production of crops indoors with the help of grow-tent hydroponics system. These are effective ways of growing different fruits, vegetables, and herbs. They also allow growing plants with as less as 10% of the water required in traditional farming methods. These tents provide a control system to grow off-seasonal and exotic vegetables, fruits, flowers, and plants irrespective of the external weather conditions.

One trend in the market is incorporation of new technologies and product features. The players of grow tents compete based on their product lines and product features. Every company is trying to enhance their product with respect to technology. For example, the tents by Gorilla Grow Tent enable height adjustment of the grow tent by seven to 10 inches. They are considered to have the thickest and strongest solid metal interlocking frames.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low product and technology awareness, high set-up costs, and shortage of skilled labor. A lot of investments are required to operate a grow tent. This is because the temperature and other conditions inside the tents need to be maintained and controlled for the proper growth of the plants. Consumers have to be very diligent to maintain the right temperature in the room and make sure that the plants get enough water and light to grow.



Key Vendors

GrowLab

Gorilla Grow Tent

Secret Jardin

Sun Hut

Trojan Tents

Other Prominent Vendors

Oracle Garden Supply

Apollo Horticulture

MILLARD

TheLAShop

G-Leaf

urbanfarmerproducts

VIVOSUN

BudBox



