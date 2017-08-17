Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - DNI Metals Inc. (CSE: DNI ) "DNI", is pleased to announce that it will build a graphite pilot plant for testing its properties in Madagascar.
- DNI Metals has had positive Drilling and metallurgical results from its first mining claims.
- DNI's projects are permitted.
- Saprolitic-hosted (weathered) material, average depth from current drill program is 28 meters.
- Modular plant to be on site in 3-4 months..
- Budget for the pilot plant is $1 million.
- Plant to be designed to produce up to 6,000 tonnes of graphite per year, depending on the head grade.
- Plant will be built in ocean shipping containers, and will be used to test multiple zones in both of DNI's project areas.
- MOU for up to 20,000 tonnes per year of large flake graphite. The MOU is intended to form the basis of a binding flake graphite concentrate supply/offtake joint venture agreement that DNI will use its best endeavors to complete within the next 6 months.
DNI's Madagascar, graphite assets claim numbers PE8904 and PE38642.
Madagascar is known for large flake and high quality graphite; the vast majority of which is sourced from the central-eastern coastal area between Toamasina and Brickaville (refer Figure 1 left below). The project lies in a well-defined graphitic belt, which has been producing for over 50 years.
Infrastructure can be the key to any project. It is a significant advantage that the claims are 50kms by paved highway from Madagascar's main operating port at Toamasina.