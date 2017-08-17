Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - DNI Metals Inc. (CSE: DNI ) "DNI", is pleased to announce that it will build a graphite pilot plant for testing its properties in Madagascar.

DNI Metals has had positive Drilling and metallurgical results from its first mining claims. DNI's projects are permitted. Saprolitic-hosted (weathered) material, average depth from current drill program is 28 meters. Modular plant to be on site in 3-4 months.. Budget for the pilot plant is $1 million. Plant to be designed to produce up to 6,000 tonnes of graphite per year, depending on the head grade. Plant will be built in ocean shipping containers, and will be used to test multiple zones in both of DNI's project areas. MOU for up to 20,000 tonnes per year of large flake graphite. The MOU is intended to form the basis of a binding flake graphite concentrate supply/offtake joint venture agreement that DNI will use its best endeavors to complete within the next 6 months.



DNI's Madagascar, graphite assets claim numbers PE8904 and PE38642.

Madagascar is known for large flake and high quality graphite; the vast majority of which is sourced from the central-eastern coastal area between Toamasina and Brickaville (refer Figure 1 left below). The project lies in a well-defined graphitic belt, which has been producing for over 50 years.