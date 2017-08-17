Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - CKR Carbon Corporation. (TSXV: CKR) (FSE: CB81) ("CKR" or the "Company") an integrated graphite to hybrid graphenes advanced nano material development company is pleased to announce the start of drilling and trenching at it's 100% owned Buckingham graphite project in Quebec. To date one hole and two trenches have been completed, all of which show visible graphite mineralization.

Graphite in the first hole occurs in mineralized marble from 20 metres to 30 metres and from 50 to 107 metres, with un-mineralized quartzite in between. Graphite also occurs in marble in the second hole from 10 metres to 28 metres which is the current depth of the hole.

Trenching is following up on electromagnetic anomalies determined by an airborne survey carried out in the fall of 2016. Two trenches have been completed, the first of which uncovered graphite mineralized marble with the graphite mineralization easily identified by blue-grey coloured smearing in the bottom of the trench (see Figure 1). The second trench also shows marble hosted graphite mineralization with the north wall of the trench appearing to be well mineralized (see Figure 2). The graphite mineralization uncovered by the trenches extends the known mineralization in the Case Zone a further 300 metres along strike to the south.